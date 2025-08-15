One uncomfortable truth could keep Blue Jays from Bo Bichette reunion

The Toronto Blue Jays gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a 14-year, $500 million contract extension earlier this season, essentially ensuring that he will remain a Blue Jay for the remainder of his career. The same cannot be said for Bo Bichette, however. He is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, and because the Blue Jays already committed so much money to Guerrero, a reunion with Bichette is highly unlikely for 2026.

But that isn't the only reason a reunion with Bichette is not likely. He has dealt with various injuries since 2022, and his speed has taken a hit in recent years, which makes it unlikely he'll stay at shortstop or second base long-term.

Bo Bichette reunion with Blue Jays unlikely for key reason

Obviously, Bichette returning isn't just unlikely for financial reasons, but he might have already reached his peak and be starting to decline in certain areas. He still has put together a solid season with the Blue Jays, hitting .294/.336/.462 with 16 home runs, 78 RBI, a 2.4 WAR, an .800 OPS and a 119 OPS+.

But while his hitting hasn't declined, the two-time All-Star likely won't be worth a long-term commitment anyway. The Blue Jays could always replace him in free agency with a lower-cost option that doesn't conflict with the money they have to pay Guerrero.

All signs point to Bichette moving on to a new team this coming offseason, and not just for financial reasons. But even other teams could look at his declining speed and recent injury history and be turnred off by the possibility of signing him, especially to a long-term deal.

This could mean his free agency could drag out and he could be forced to sign a shorter-term deal with more guaranteed money and possible opt-out clauses.

But either way, it doesn't appear as though he will be returning to the Blue Jays next year. His injuries and declining speed could be a deciding factor in that, and could also play a role in him not receiving a big contract this coming offseason.

It will certainly be interesting to see what his market looks like and which teams will show interest in him. But for a number of reasons, the Blue Jays will likely be moving on without him in 2026.

Barring an injury, he should be good to go for a potential playoff run with Toronto.