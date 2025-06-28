One Yankees stat proves Bronx Bombers are more dangerous than you think

The New York Yankees have officially hit the halfway point of their 2025 regular season, which makes it a natural time to take stock of the team's efforts. Having the best point differential in all of MLB through 81 games indicates that manager Aaron Boone's team might be more dangerous than some baseball fans might think.

The Bronx Bombers own a run differential of +113 at the halfway mark, which speaks just how explosive the team's offense has been. Aaron Judge is enjoying another MVP-level season, and he's gotten more help than some preseason prognostications might have predicted. The recent return of Giancarlo Stanton to the lineup could help the Yankees put up even more runs during the second half of the season.

The performance of Boone's starting rotation might be an even bigger driver for the team's stellar run differential. Max Fried has arguably been the best pitcher in the American League. Carlos Rodon has been productive and healthy as the team's No. 2 starter. Clarke Schmidt and Will Warren have outperformed expectations at the No. 3 and 4 spots in the rotation.

It's still curious to note that the Yankees are only 13 games above .500 despite having such an elite run differential. That's only good for a 1.5 lead over the Rays in the AL East. The Blue Jays are also lurking just behind Tampa Bay and sit only three games behind New York.

Yankees run differential highlights elite peak, but one kink to iron out

The explanation for the elite run differential and good win/loss record is that the Yankees are a feast and famine team. Nine of their 12 losses in the month of June have come when New York only managed to score three runs or fewer. One priority for Boone and his coaching staff will be to find better ways to grind out runs in low scoring games as the team prepares to enter the postseason.

The Yankees could also benefit from adding another power bullpen arm to help stabilize their relieving corps for the second half of the season. Devin Williams settling in as the team's closer is a boon to the team. It also allows Luke Weaver to comfortably transition to a flexible seventh or eight-inning role for Boone and his staff. Adding another strikeout option for the setup role could help New York convert more late-inning leads into wins.

At the very least, Yankees fans looking for reasons for optimism regarding the team's World Series chances should see their elite run differential as an encouraging sign. It could be enough to help the franchise end their championship drought when October rolls around.