Orioles can't hide from damning evidence they're letting Jackson Holliday down

Jackson Holliday is doing everything in his power to help the Baltimore Orioles put their dismal start to the 2025 MLB campaign behind them. However, the team at large has done little to help him right the ship, and in the process could be derailing the blossoming infielder's ascension. Look no further than the team's 2-1 series finale win against the Atlanta Braves for proof.

Holliday busted out of a recent slump to will Baltimore to victory over Atlanta and complete the sweep of the Braves. He went 4-for-4, including a home run that accounted for the Orioles' only two runs of the contest. His efforts at the plate were their only semblance of offensive production, saving them from what could've been an embarrassing loss.

Jackson Holliday propelling O's to win highlights dysfunction in Baltimore

Baltimore registered six hits in the defensive duel at Atlanta's Truist Park. Holliday accounted for four of them, with Ramón Laureano and Jacob Stallings recording the other two. Talk about a one-man wrecking crew.

Excluding Holliday, the Orioles' lineup went 2-for-26 in their meeting with Atlanta on Sunday. Woof. That simply won't get the job done in most situations, and Baltimore was fortunate to face a Braves squad that couldn't make them regret it.

Trevor Rogers was dealing versus the Braves, tallying his fourth quality start in five outings this season. He tossed 6.2 shutout innings and six strikeouts while only yielding two walks. Yet, Holliday was essentially the only Orioles batter interested in helping him pick up win No. 2 of the year.

If not for Holliday, Rogers' scoreless gem would've somehow not been enough for the Orioles. It speaks to the disappointing reality that Baltimore isn't striking while the iron that is their ascendant franchise cornerstone is hot. The lack of organizational awareness raises questions about the club's long-term outlook and ability to put baseball's former top prospect in positions to succeed.

Front offices around the league are relentlessly striving to find a player worth building around. Meanwhile, despite his breakout, the Orioles seemingly have no problem slow-playing the Holliday era. They're expected to be sellers in the coming weeks ahead of the upcoming trade deadline and may deal several key contributors. Make it make sense.