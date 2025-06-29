Orioles front office takes another bold step to ruin Jackson Holliday's prime years

The Baltimore Orioles are a mess. At 36-47, the team sits in last place in the AL East and holds the third-worst record in the American League. They've been at or near the bottom of the AL standings virtually all season long, and yet, GM Mike Elias still does not have a plan. He says he has a plan for "both scenarios" regarding being buyers or sellers at the deadline.

“I’m hoping that we aren’t sellers, but we’ve got to realistic, look at the standings, look at how much time’s left before the deadline, how much time is necessary to execute a deadline, because that’s not one or two days,” he said.

It makes sense for Elias to have an open mind, but we're just a couple of days away from the start of July. Elias should already have his plan, and his unwillingness to commit in either direction could disrupt the future of one of their few bright spots, Jackson Holliday.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Orioles' trade deadline plans shouldn't be complicated

How Elias is still contemplating things is mind-boggling to me. This Orioles team might still be somewhat in the postseason race sitting 6.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot, and they've played better under interim manager Tony Mansolino, but they should be sellers.

Again, they have the third-worst record in the AL. A lot of their struggles have to do with injuries, but this team clearly isn't as good as anyone thought on paper, either. Their record is what it is. Even if they somehow leapfrog the slew of teams in front of them in the Wild Card race, does anyone really think this team can win the World Series? If the answer is no, which it should be, selling should be the only option, especially when they're already in such a poor spot.

Ryan O'Hearn is an All-Star who can help transform any lineup in need of a power-hitting left-handed DH. Charlie Morton has pitched his way into being a desirable trade piece. Cedric Mullins might be one of the best outfielders available. Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin should bring back a decent amount of value given the need for starting pitching around the league. The Orioles have a slew of veterans on expiring contracts who they can trade for players who can help them win in 2026 and beyond.

Orioles have strong foundation to build around led by Jackson Holliday

The Orioles have had a season to forget, but Holliday has been a rare bright spot. He might even make the AL All-Star team, and has settled in as the leadoff hitter. Additionally, the Orioles have several star position players with several years of club control, led by Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jordan Westburg.

There are issues to be wary of, particularly on the pitching front, but the Orioles have a foundation that can thrive for a while with Holliday front and center. Even considering being buyers when this season has gone as poorly as it has, rather than focusing on surrounding their core with options that can thrive in the future.

Regardless of what the plan is, not having one with July right around the corner doesn't bode well for the future. Hopefully, Elias comes up with one sooner rather than later.