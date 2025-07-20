Orioles-Rays start time: Rain delay updates, weather forecast from Steinbrenner Field

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are stuck in a rain delay on Sunday, July 20, a day which should serve as a getaway day for both teams. While both teams should be well-rested thanks to the recent All-Star Break, both were eager to return to action in hopes of starting the second half of the season on a high note. The Rays, in particular, entered the day just a half-game out of the final AL Wild Card spot, while the Orioles are deciding upon their imminent trade deadline fire sale. Yet, in the top of the seventh inning, the skies opened. forcing a delay in the game itself.

Given we're so late in the contest already with the Orioles up 5-2, the teams could call this contest rather than forcing an extended delay. Yet, every game counts for the Rays at this juncture, and the difference between a disappointing loss to Baltimore and a rallying cry late in the game is huge for their postseason hopes.

Orioles-Rays start time: When will the rain delay end?

As of this writing, we do not know when the rain delay will end, as thunderstorms are expected to continue for the next few hours. Given the game has already started, odds are both squads are willing to wait out the storm to play the final few innings. The Rays host the Chicago White Sox in their next contest in what should be a winnable series that plays a pivotal role in the AL Wild Card race at this point in the season.

The Orioles, meanwhile, will head back on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians, another team trying to get back on track and make a postseason push prior to the trade deadline.

Weather forecast for Orioles-Rays: How long will the rain last?

Per the weather channel, isolated thunderstorms are expected to last through the 4pm ET hour. The heaviest of those storms should be over with by 3pm ET, hopefully providing enough of a window for these teams to play the final two innings of their contest. The humidity in the Tampa area – currently around 76 percent – is not helping matters. The tarp is out on the field for a reason.