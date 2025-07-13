Orioles vs Marlins start time: Rain delay updates and forecast from Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins are stuck in a rain delay at the worst possible time, as both teams would prefer to start the All-Star Break as soon as humanly possible. It's been a long season for both of these teams. Miami's seen some recent success that could somewhat change their trajectory, but in all likelihood they will sell at the MLB trade deadline. The same can be said about the Baltimore Orioles, which have underperformed to a great degree in 2025.

The Orioles and Marlins were expected to start their game at 1:00pm local time, and then at 1:50pm local time. Yet, here I am writing a story about their rain delay, which will continue thanks to a flash flood warning.

Orioles vs. Marlins start time and rain delay update

There is no designated start time for this game as of this writing. Both teams are in their respective clubhouses awaiting word from the grounds crew and MLB. The teams split the first two games of this series. The starting pitchers were Eury Perez and Brandon Young, but that could easily change if this matchup is forced into the late afternoon. However, the two pitchers won't be throwing in the All-Star Game, so they should receive plenty of rest prior to their next start.

Forecast from Camden Yards: How long will Orioles vs Marlins be delayed?

There are thunderstorm warnings in the Baltimore area through at least 3pm ET, with rain likely until sometime between 3pm and 4pm. While it's certainly not ideal given these two teams could use a break prior to the second half of the season, they should be able to get the game in come the late afternoon. However, I am not a meteorologist, and there is only so much the weather channel can teach us.

