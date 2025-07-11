The whole league might be to blame for the Yankees hottest hitter

Evidently Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Superman have something in common. Opponents of the venerable hero are advised not to tug on his cape. Critics of the Yankees' flamboyant infielder would be equally well served to avoid calling him the game's most overrated player.

Writers at The Athletic surveyed a wide number of active players as to who the most overrated player in the game was last season. Chisholm led the way with 20.3 percent of the vote. It's worth noting that he was a member of the Miami Marlins at the time of the survey so no anti-Yankee prejudice was working against him at the time.

There's no clear indication that Chisholm gave the study any thought, but it is clear that his play has improved after receiving such criticism from his peers. He's posted a healthy WAR of 5.3 in the 144 games since the survey. Much of that value has been powered by the 32 home runs and 38 stolen base's he's racked up.

Jazz Chisholm is making a statement

His stellar play has powered him to an All-Star berth this season. Perhaps more interestingly from the Yankees perspective, it's also led the team to release former All-Star DJ LeMahieu. Manager Aaron Boone tried to accommodate both players by deploying Chisholm as a third baseman, but that had disastrous effects for his team's infield. Now Chisholm has been moved back to his natural home at second base while the franchise continues to shop the trade market for a new player to man the hot corner.

One of the big questions the Yankees need to answer about Chisholm is just how much untapped potential is left in his game. Plenty of 27-year-old infielders have posted career years when they approach the age of 30. New York needs him to continue to refine his game if they want to end their lengthy World Series title drought.

More discipline at the plate could be the key to Chisholm finding another level as a player. His current batting average of .251 on the season is not a problem, but there's obvious room for improvement. The same can be said for his OBP of .346. A slight uptick in either or both statistics could see Chisholm become the Yankees' second-most dangerous hitter behind perennial MVP candidate Aaron Judge.

The franchise desperately needs one of their current stars to take the leap required to provide protection behind Judge in Boone's lineup. Giancarlo Stanton can handle that load when he's healthy, but his body seems to break down on a regular basis. Chisholm has a much better record of availability which could be a big key to the Yankees' long-term viability as World Series contenders.

Attention should also be paid to how much Chisholm can help the Yankees' beleaguered pitching staff. Infield defense has been a concern for the team over the last several seasons. At his best, Chisholm can give New York something approaching gold glove defense at second base. He has all of the athleticism required to make every play possible. Improved concentration could help get his pitchers out of jams with his elite range up the middle.

His glove is one of the big reasons why the Yankees decided to pull the plug on LeMahieu's career in pinstripes. Chisholm's range allows him to get to balls that LeMahieu's body simply didn't permit him to chase at this late stage in his career. Father Time took a cruel toll on LeMahieu while Chisholm remains the midst of his athletic prime.

At the very least, the Yankees need Chisholm to continue to play at an All-Star level if they have any hopes of making it back to the World Series this year. He can be a star hitter and an above-average fielder for a team that needs plus players in both regards. Chisholm may never be the low-key star that Yankees' brass has favored over the years but that doesn't make him any less valuable as a player.

Ultimately, opposing players would be wise to keep Jazz Chisholm's name out of their mouths. Yankees fans might hope that they keep firing him up with their negative words. Another survey naming him as the most overrated player in MLB might him turn into a legitimate MVP candidate by the time the postseason arrives.