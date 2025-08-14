Owen Caissie call up will force Craig Counsell to earn his paycheck

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly finally calling up their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, in a long-overdue move. He has nothing more to prove in the Minors and appears ready to make his mark in the Majors. However, now comes the hard part for the team's highly paid manager, Craig Counsell: figuring out where to put him.

News: The Cubs are calling up their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, sources tell ESPN.

Caissie was a key piece coming back from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade in 2020.

The native Canadian could make his debut in Chicago's series finale in Toronto tomorrow. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 14, 2025

Caissie could make his MLB debut in Chicago's series finale on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays (h/t ESPN's Jesse Rogers). The promotion gives the Burlington, Canada native a chance to get his first taste of big league action in his home country. But whose expense will the awesome full-circle moment come at? Cubs fans are understandably curious to see how this decision will play out, given their crowded outfield and Seiya Suzuki's presence at designated hitter.

It's time for Craig Counsell to prove his worth after Cubs promote Owen Caissie

All-Stars Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong have seemingly had holes in their bats over the past three weeks. Nevertheless, assuming they stop slumping soon, they'll likely both end up on several National League MVP ballots. Is Counsell ready to put either of them on the back burner in favor of Caissie?

How about trusted veteran Ian Happ? Unlike Tucker and Crow-Armstrong, he's been fine at the plate lately. His 14-day .265/.350/.500 slash line with two home runs, five RBIs with an .850 OPS entering Chicago's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays is great. Moreover, the three-time consecutive Gold Glove winner's value as a defender can't be overstated.

Then, there's Suzuki, who's starting to turn a corner (again) after a poor second half of July. He had been striking out at an alarmingly high rate but has been more disciplined, recently snapping a 15-game homerless drought. The Japanese slugger has been arguably their best hitter this season; will Counsell boot him?

None of Tucker, PCA, Happ and Suzuki are benchable, though the Cubs’ offense undeniably must be better than it has been for the past month. Barring injury, Caissie might end up being a bench option for the stretch run. Nevertheless, they need a jolt, and the electrifying 23-year-old can help.

Meanwhile, Counsell must juggle trotting out Chicago's ideal lineup while keeping everyone in the clubhouse happy. Egos and personalities are involved here, including some decorated, highly touted and expensive players. But moments like this are why the Cubs made him the richest skipper baseball had ever seen at the time in 2023.

Caissie batte .292/.393/.573 with 22 homers, 52 RBIs and a dazzling .966 OPS across 342 at-bats at Triple-A in 2025. His combination of power and bat-to-ball skills gave him tantalizing upside.