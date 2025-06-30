Padres need to have uncomfortable conversation about slumping star

Many players deserve to be blamed for the San Diego Padres' prolonged slump, but is anyone struggling more than Robert Suarez right now? After a dominant start to the season, it felt as if he was one of the best closers in the game. Now, after a blown save in another ugly loss on Sunday, it's fair to wonder just how long of a leash he has in the closer role. If we're being objective, manager Mike Shildt should strongly consider removing Suarez from that position at this point.

Robert Suarez’s ERA in June is now 6.30. It was 4.35 in May.



We’re not far from needing to have a conversation about him. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) June 29, 2025

Through the end of April, Suarez had allowed a total of one run on five hits in 14 innings of work across 14 appearances. By the end of that first month of the season, he had converted all 12 of his save opportunities. He's still tied for the MLB lead with 23 saves, but has now blown three save opportunities, and his ERA has ballooned. As the tweet above shows, it has only gotten worse as the season has progressed.

Suarez has proven on numerous occasions that he can be trusted in the ninth innings of close games, but right now he looks like a shell of his former star self. It's never fun removing an established closer from that role, but Shildt ought to strongly consider doing so with Suarez sooner rather than later.

Padres need to consider removing Robert Suarez from the closer's role

Bullpen arms are the most volatile in the sport. You truly never know what you're going to get day after day from the relievers you throw into a given game. In April, Suarez would've been universally recognized as one of the best relievers in the sport. Now, he looks completely lost.

This isn't to say Suarez will never find his elite form again. Volatility works both ways, at the end of the day. However, the volatility of the position means that managers must be hyper-aware of how relievers are performing in the short term. Track record matters, obviously, but managers can ill afford to lean on a struggling closer for too long, as it'll cost the team games. We've seen this with Suarez lately. He's blown a save and taken three losses in this month alone, losses San Diego can ill afford in such a tight NL playoff chase.

Not only has Suarez been struggling, but the Padres have other high-end relievers to turn to, making the decision to remove him from the closer role that much easier.

Padres have viable Robert Suarez replacements on their roster

Jason Adam has been one of the best setup men in the game for a while now, and he has a sparkling 1.69 ERA in 42 appearances this season. Jeremiah Estrada's ERA might be higher than Padres fans are accustomed to seeing it, but he's still striking out the world, and seven of the 14 earned runs he's given up this season have come against the Los Angeles Dodgers. You'd have to assume Estrada would be just fine closing just about any other opponent out.

If the Padres want to roll with a left-handed reliever, Adrian Morejon has a sub-2.00 ERA this season and has issued just six walks (two of which were intentional) in 36.2 innings of work. He's been dominant, particularly against left-handed hitters, and won't get himself into trouble by walking people. For reference, Suarez has walked three batters in his last two appearances alone. Morejon has issued four walks that weren't intentional all season.

If the Padres didn't have a viable replacement, sticking it out with Suarez for longer would make sense. San Diego having three viable replacements not only gives Shildt an easy decision to make, but allows him to pick his new closer on a game-by-game basis depending on the matchup and rest status.

Suarez is still an important piece of the puzzle in San Diego, but continuing to trot him out in save situations right now is setting the team up for failure. A change could be what gets San Diego back on track.