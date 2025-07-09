Pat Murphy's bizarre Jacob Misiorowski praise proves why Brewers love him

Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski put together another gem on Tuesday, allowing four hits and one earned run in 6.0 innings against the NL-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. He picked up 12 strikeouts. The Dodgers' only run came via leadoff home run from Shohei Ohtani in the first inning. After that one early hiccup, Misiorowski stacked six scoreless frames.

The 23-year-old is now 4-1 through five starts with 33 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. Save for a mild meltdown against the Mets last week, Misiorowski has been absolutely lights-out. And he's doing it, for the most part, against quality opponents. The Dodgers were his biggest test yet, coming off the worst performance of his fledging MLB career, and Misiorowski aced it. Full stop.

Before the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy was already gassing up his new ace with a... unique visual metaphor.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pat Murphy compares Jacob Misiorowski to recently-hatched creature with 'gooey stuff' coming off him

"He’s just broken the shell, man," Murphy told reporters (h/t Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). "He’s just out of the egg, all arms and legs. He’s still got gooey stuff coming off him. He’s something special.”

Nothing better than a pitcher with gooey stuff coming off him pic.twitter.com/iLcMMDGdG8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 8, 2025

This is some of the best coach speak I've heard in a minute. Only a baseball coach could devise such a messed up yet beautiful and strangely moving metaphor for his blossoming young pitcher. And yeah, Murphy is right on the money. 'The Miz' is five games into his MLB career now. There's a lot of room left to grow.

Milwaukee fans ought to be over the moon right now. Just a year removed from trading Corbin Burnes to Baltimore, the Brewers have a new top-line ace to lead the rotation into the future. Misiorowski won't even hit arbitration until 2028. He should stick around Milwaukee and the Brewers organization for a long while. We can't know if he will ever get to that vaunted second contract, but Milwaukee has plenty of time to hammer out an extension. But that's in the future. We truly needn't even think about it.

For now, Brewers fans and the wider baseball collective can sit back and enjoy the mastery on display from the fireballer. A 6-foot-7 righty, Misiorowski is in the 99th percentile for extension (7.5 feet) and the 98th percentile for velocity (99.2 MPH average fastball). He needs to improve his command, but Misiorowski's stuff is next level. He's blowing even the most disciplined hitters out of the water. He only gave up one walk in Tuesday's win over Los Angeles. That is a positive sign as Misiorowski continues to get his bearings at the top level of pro baseball.

This is just the beginning. We are all witnessing the birth of a potential franchise-defining talent in Milwaukee. We shouldn't get too run away with grand proclamations after five games, but when Pedro Martinez puts Misiorowski, goo and all, in the same tier as Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal, it's probably a good indicator of his potential.