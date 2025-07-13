Pat Murphy's comments will make Jacob Misiorowski public enemy No. 1 in Philly

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is a matter of a couple of days away, and there is now controversy for the event. That controversy is the National League team adding Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who only has five starts to his credit, but has been thrilling in each start. The decision notably caught the ire of the Philadelphia Phillies, with players feeling like pitchers Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez were more deserving of a spot.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Brewers manager Pat Murphy came to the defense of his player, while calling out the critics. Murphy said that baseball is the "entertainment business" and that fans want to see Misiorowski pitch.

"People want to see Miz pitch," Murphy said, h/t theScore. "He's the new shiny toy in the league. It's not deserving, that has nothing to do with it. He's been given this opportunity. It's not his fault. "This wasn't a fly by night decision. This is something they thought through. I think it would be really tough for the kid to say no to that."

That definitely won't sit well with the Phillies players who were upset with the Misirowski selection.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pat Murphy takes aim at Phillies, critics of Jacob Misiorowski All-Star selection

Murphy wasn't done just there, as he mentioned his initial thinking about the All-Star decision. At first he thought Misiorowski would turn it down and offer it to another one of his Brewers teammates. Instead, Murphy had a change of heart.

“I originally said, 'Hey, what a great idea: Say no and say, hey, I'm not deserving. These other guys deserve it more than me. Pick one of my teammates,’” Murphy said, h/t MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "...“Is that really best for him? The league?”

Murphy wasn't the only person who came to the defense of Misiorowski. Outfielder Christian Yelich advised the rookie to not let the criticism get to him, and delivered a pointed message to the critics.

“There's going to be people that say things about you your entire career, so if you let them get to you, it's going to be a lot of long nights in this game,” Yelich said. “It's an honor, he should enjoy it. And if people don't like it, f**k 'em.”

The Phillies won't have a single starting pitcher on the NL All-Star team, as Suarez and Sanchez were both slated to pitch this weekend, while Wheeler pulled out from the event to focus on the second half of the Phillies' season. While there was conflicting reporting on whether Sanchez was informed of an All-Star invitation, the Phillies decided to give him his $50,000 bonus despite not officially making it onto the team.

Given the backlash from the Phillies, you can expect there to be a heated reaction once the Brewers return. But, the two teams do play in Milwaukee from Sept. 1-4. One has to wonder if these comments will carry over into that series. Either way, Murphy wants Misiorowski to enjoy his first of what could be many All-Star appearances.