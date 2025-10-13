Pat Murphy's empty threats won't stop the Dodgers from sign stealing

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their NLDS matchup on Monday night. These are undoubtedly the best two teams in the National League, as the Dodgers were spring training favorites to repeat as World Series champions, while Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball.

As important as the NLCS is and always will be, it'll reach new heights this October. MLB insiders like ESPN's Jeff Passan consider this matchup a preview of CBA discussions, with both the owners and players eagerly awaiting the results. Should the Dodgers win, owners can use that to fight for a salary cap. Should the Brewers make the World Series, players can reasonably prove that money isn't everything.

However, both of these teams are stuck in the moment. Brewers manager Pat Murphy claimed Los Angeles players and fans likely couldn't name the majority of their roster. He's not wrong about that, as while the Brewers ascension to MLB's best was notable, it was also unexpected. Murphy also hinted Milwaukee should have an easy counter to the Dodgers pitch tipping system: anything you can do, they can do better.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How the Dodgers have used sign stealing to their advantage in the postseason

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers look for every edge they can get in the postseason. In Los Angeles' NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, they picked up on relief pitcher Matt Strahm's breaking ball in Game 1, which turned this series on its head. The Dodgers were able to win both games in Philadelphia despite the Phillies holding a 3-0 Game 1 advantage. It was Dodgers catcher Andy Pages who picked up on Strahm's pitches at second base.

Matt Strahm showing everything possible to the runner on 2B



Ball. Grip. Everything.



Pages seemingly relays to Teo.



Boom. Rest is history.



(📸 - @TheWARmonger_) pic.twitter.com/7pdfLJivFx — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 5, 2025

Now, Strahm made it exceptionally easy for the Dodgers to read his pitches. Pages and Teoscar Hernandez took advantage, with the latter hitting a critical home run. In fact, it should come as no surprise that the best teams at reading pitches are excelling in the postseason. It's an important part of the game these days – look no further than Strahm, who commented on the matter before the Phillies series against LA.

“I always tell guys, too: the 2017 Astros still got out,” Strahm said before the postseason began. “Just make your pitch.”

Speaking of those 2017 Astros, it's important to differentiate what the Dodgers and other teams around baseball are doing vs that Houston team. Those Astros used an electronic system in the clubhouse to determine pitches live. This was all done with an illegal camera in center field. Astros players would replay which pitch was coming by banging on a trash can. You've heard the story by now, but Pages telling Hernandez what's coming while standing on second base isn't close to the same level of treachery.

Pat Murphy's threat rings hollow against the Dodgers

The last time the Dodgers and Brewers faced off in the NLCS was 2018, and that series went seven games. In preparation for some of the sign stealing Milwaukee expects from Dave Roberts' team, Pat Murphy revealed his team is looking at Dodgers signs dating back close to a decade ago.

“Some of the signs never change," Murphy said with a smile, as if to warn the Dodgers to pick their battles.

Back in 2019, The Athletic published a report on electronic sign stealing. The Astros were identified as the main culprit, but the other two teams mentioned were the Texas Rangers and Brewers. Milwaukee knows what it's doing in this department, and while the Dodgers may have more money and resources than them, Roberts would be best-served approaching this from a defensive mindset, especially if it's true LA hasn't changed their signs in years.

The Dodgers have had more time to prepare for Milwaukee, and thus could change their signs in response to this baseless threat. At the end of the day, this series will be decided by the play on the field, not a few signs stolen either way.