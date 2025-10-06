Pat Murphy shows where his true loyalties lie in Brewers-Craig Counsell vendetta

The Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS, 9-3. All nine runs scored in the first two innings as Milwaukee went directly for the jugular and never looked back. After months of us questioning whether or not this Brewers team could break the curse and put past postseason flameouts behind them, Pat Murphy's squad offered a convincing argument against their bitter division rival.

This was an especially awkward game for Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who left the Brewers in 2024 to take over the Chicago clubhouse. The reason was simple: He wanted more resources, a bigger marketplace, a better chance to win. Well, now Counsell's former team — led by his former bench coach and longtime associate in Murphy — is threatening to quickly discard Chicago in October.

Before the first pitch even, Counsell was feeling the pressure, mainly from a raucous and adversarial Brewers crowd. Those boos were LOUD.

Counsell brought this upon himself. He left a great setup in Milwaukee — where he was beloved by the fans and in the postseason every year — to chase a bigger bag and more acclaim in Chicago. Not only did he leave, but he left for the Brewers' biggest rival, a stone's throw away in America's largest Midwestern city. It was abject betrayal. Understandable betrayal, sure; you can't really blame him for taking the check. But betrayal is betrayal.

Murphy was asked about the boos directed at Counsell. The Brewers' manager was frank in his assessment, showing appreciation for his ex-boss and claiming that one day, Milwaukee fans will "come around" on the beleagured Counsell.

"They never boo a bum. I think the fans will come around someday."

Pat Murphy on Craig Counsell getting booed in Milwaukee: “They never boo a bum. I think the fans will come around someday.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 6, 2025

Pat Murphy's comments about Craig Counsell and Brewers fans are admirable but naïve

It's hard to blame Murphy for taking this stance — and I'm not sure what else Brewers fans expect. Murphy's connection to Counsell runs deep. Not only was he Counsell's bench coach for almost a decade, but he was the manager of Notre Dame baseball all the way back when Counsell was a player for the Fighting Irish. Murphy was a huge factor behind the genesis of Counsell as both an MLB star and the league's most sought-after coach.

Of course Murphy wants Brewers fans to respect and appreciate what Counsell did for the organization. And on a certain level, he's right: Counsell gave a lot to Milwaukee and captained the team to lots of success. How he left was unfortunate, even disrespectful, but that does not necessarily negate years of tremendous work in Milwaukee.

That said, Murphy is totally naïve. This is just not how fandom works. Brewers fans hate Counsell with a passion — and it's impossible to really blame them. Counsell is a turncloak. Had he left for a better contract with, like, the Tampa Bay Rays, maybe Brewers fans would get over it. But he went to Chicago, and he is now the manager of Milwaukee's foremost rival. Even if there wasn't a connection beforehand, Brewers fans would have a reason to boo Counsell.

This isn't about how good Counsell is (or was) at his job. Sure, fans might not care as much of Counsell was a nobody, a bad manager. Part of why it hurts is that he was so valued by that fan base. But no matter how you slice it, Counsell will forever be an enemy of the state in Milwaukee. There's no coming back from this. Whether the Cubs win or lose this season, he has made his bed. Now he's lying in it.