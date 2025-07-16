Paul Skenes finally comes to timely Pirates realization during All-Star start

Paul Skenes has cemented himself as an MLB superstar in a short amount of time. Skenes is making his second-consecutive start in the MLB All-Star Game in just his second full season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's also not shocking that he is the Pirates' lone All-Star Game representative, given how poorly the team has been this season, especially on offense.

Skenes is having a stellar year, but he only has four wins to show for it due to the Pirates' lackluster offense. But in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Skenes finally realized what getting actual run support from his team.

Skenes has a shutout one inning appearance. Then, he watched the top of the National League batting order strike early. Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit back-to-back singles in the first two at-bats of the bottom of the first. Then, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte laced a double down the right field line, allowing both Ohtani and Acuna to score to give the National League an early 2-0 lead.

As JJ Cooper of Baseball America points out, the NL All-Stars gave Skenes more run support than he's received in 7 of his 20 starts this season.

In 3 batters, the NL All-Stars have given Paul Skenes more run support than he has received in 7 of his 20 starts this year. — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 16, 2025

That truly shows just how bad the Pirates offense has been. And the NL All-Stars did that in just three at-bats, against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal!

Skenes' top of the first inning was lights out as well. Skenes managed to strikeout Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielder Riley Greene in the first two at-bats. Then, in his final opponent of the night, Skenes forced New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge to ground out. But in that at-bat against Judge, Skenes hit 100.3 mph on a first pitch strike!

This should be a wake up call for the Pirates. You have a generational pitcher on a team-friendly contract and you can't waste his prime. Skenes could be a huge factor in a team winning a World Series title. And the All-Star Game just proved that.