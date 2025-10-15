Peak Philly is Kyle Schwarber entering the Abbott Elementary universe

No show reps Philly quite like Abbott Elementary. Baked into every episode is the city's grit and humor. And if you haven't watched yet, what are you doing? Every character in Quinta Brunson's sitcom wears their Philly roots proudly, and this week’s episode might be its most authentic yet. The Abbott crew heads to Citizens Bank Park for teacher appreciation night, and in our exclusive clip below, master of the polite side-eye Barbara Howard shocks everyone with her fandom: She’s all in on Kyle Schwarber.

“Know him? He’s the best left-handed power bat in the National League,” Howard says. “I’ve been meaning to talk to him about his stance though. It’s been hurting him against the southpaws.”

Only Kyle Schwarber could make Abbott's most Philly episode better

That small character moment sets up something bigger: a real-life crossover between Abbott Elementary and the Phillies that went beyond TV fiction. The cast shot on location during a late September game against the Braves, and here’s the twist no script could plan: That was the night Schwarber went off, hitting a record-setting four home runs in one game.

It’s not Schwarber’s only performance too. You can expect a cameo as well. And I say this as a lifelong Cubs fan who watched his legend start in Wrigley: He is the embodiment of blue-collar Philly fandom, so I love the crossover. He’s streaky, yes, but also legendary. He’s a postseason folk hero. He’s the kind of player who fits Abbott’s vibe: hardworking, human, flawed, beloved. Seeing him here as a symbol of Philly pride feels so right. His game has always carried that mix of grit and humanity that certain cities gravitate toward.

I love this overlap between the sitcom, the team and the city. I love that they didn’t just write the Phillies into this episode, they filmed it into existence. For what it’s worth, shooting during a game isn’t something most TV shows attempt. It’s unique, says Brunson in this pre-game clip. It’s unpredictable and completely out of your control. And that’s what makes it so good. You can watch tonight’s episode on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. Peak Philly. Peak Abbott. Peak Schwarber.