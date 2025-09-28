Pete Alonso made Mets collapse even worse in a New York minute thanks to Scott Boras

The New York Mets – the team with baseball's highest technical payroll in 2025 thanks in part to contracts given out to Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, the subject of this story – will not make the postseason after one of MLB's worst collapses in recent memory. Alonso in particular had a chance to increase his value in September. He is not alone in blame for New York's woes, as Alonso had a .939 OPS in September.

The sad truth is, despite all the money spent, the Mets are a flawed team. David Stearns will go to work immediately to right the wrongs of the 2025 season, but a long winter lies ahead. That starts in part with Alonso, who can opt out of his contract should he choose. Polar Bear signed a two-year, $54 million deal this past winter.

Pete Alonso wasted no time opting out of his Mets contract

While he cannot do it officially just yet, Alonso told the media following the Mets collapse that he will opt out of his contract.

"Playing for this organization, this city - they've continued to believe in me. I love playing here. There's some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue," Alonso said. "I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens - I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same."

There's no shame in chasing the money if you're Alonso. It's understandable for an MLB player in today's day and age. Considering how weak the free-agent market is in impact hitters, odds are he will make more money than he's currently signed for on a yearly basis when he inks a new deal. Hopefully for Steve Cohen, he re-ups with the Mets.

Pete Alonso's untimely announcement has Scott Boras written all over it

Alonso is, if nothing else, a Scott Boras client. Boras is one of MLB's most powerful agents, and this is his time to shine. As summer fades into fall and eventually winter, Boras arises from his lair, flaunting his power and finding the best possible landing spots (and most money) for his clients. While there are sometimes bumps in the road, as Alonso knows all too well, Boras eventually makes good on his word.

Teams like the Red Sox, Rangers, Tigers and even Phillies could be landing spots for Alonso if they're willing to pay up.

The timing of Alonso's announcement will rub some Mets fans the wrong way. This has been a brutal September for fans in Queens, and Alonso is a franchise icon. He would've been better-served waiting a day or two, but that wouldn't have changed the inevitable – Alonso was always going to be a free agent this winter. The sooner the Mets and their fans find that out, the better, I suppose.

As for Boras, he's happy to college his 5 percent convenience fee at your earliest convenience.