Pete Alonso's dirty MLB swing-off secret should shame baseball's greatest stars

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game was a historic one, as it featured the first-ever extra innings swing-off. After a 6-6 tie following nine innings of play, the American and National League teams sent out three batters, who each had three swings each to hit as many home runs as possible. The team with the most home runs would be declared the winners.

The National League picked up the 7-6 win after going 4-3 in the swing-off, thanks in part to three home runs by Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Philies. That earned him the MLB All-Star Game MVP.

Even though the swing-off can be viewed as a success in terms of entertainment, there were stars missing. Some fans anticipated it was due to them leaving early to head home or go for a brief vacation. But New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso unveiled a secret. Alonso said, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Home Run Derby participants were pre-determined by managers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts before the game even started.

The HR Derby participants are pre-determined by the managers before the game even starts, Pete Alonso just informed us all. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 16, 2025

So with that, stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani all said "no" for the chance to participate in the swing off.

Pete Alonso unveils MLB All-Star Game swing-off participants are determined beforehand

Once this new extra innings rule was approved, fans dreamed of the lineups the AL and NL squads would boast at the first chance. Judge and Ohtani both would fit as easy choices. Instead, both bypassed the opportunity to participate in the swing-off, and did so before the Midsummer Classic even started on Tuesday night. That had to feel like a gut punch for fans who had high expectations heading into the new extra innings rule.

However, the National League choices more than helped in terms of star power. As mentioned earlier, Schwarber not only helped the National League win, but it also eliminated the chance for Alonso to participate in the swing-off. That's because Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays failed to hit a single home run in the AL's last chance.

Besides Schwarber and Alonso, the NL also had Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins as the first batter, and he hit one home run. Stowers was actually a late replacement for Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who was hit in the hand by a pitch in the game, but x-rays were revealed to be negative.

Meanwhile, Boone had Brent Rooker of the Athletics, Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners, and Aranda. Rooker hit two home runs while Arozarena hit one.

The swing-off will be a rarity in the All-Star Game, given how infrequent tie games are. In the first time this new extra innings rule went into place, various stars turned down the chance to participate.