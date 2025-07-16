Pete Alonso's huge All-Star Game moment may change the Home Run Derby forever

New York Mets star Pete Alonso opted to skip the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby this season, which was instead won by Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh. The Derby is always a highlight for baseball fans everywhere. Chicks don't just love the long ball. We all do, which is why it's fantastic that it hasn't been ruined like, say, the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Yet, this season saw a surprising number of players passing on the Derby, or even dropping out at the last minute. Alonso decided not to partake this season in hopes of preserving his body and his swing for the second half. That paid off on Tuesday.

Yes, Alonso went deep on Tuesday night to extend the National League's lead in the All-Star Game. The Polar Bear's big moment could have huge ramifications for him financially – far more than the Home Run Derby's $1 million prize – as front office executives will remember his big moment against some of MLB's best.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Pete Alonso may have changed the Home Run Derby

By skipping the Derby entirely in favor of the All-Star Game and an impactful second half, Alonso may have set the standard. Polar Bear is often one of the must-see players in the Home Run Derby. If he's out – and succeeding in the All-Star Game and beyond – why would other stars want to take the risk? There is proven data that links swinging for the fences on All-Star weekend to a decrease in power long term.

Yet, players skipping the Home Run Derby isn't the only problem Rob Manfred faces. Even the All-Star Game is under attack from the players themselves. MLB struggled to find injury replacements this season. Heck, Jacob Misiorowski made the midsummer classic with just five starts under his belt, setting an MLB record, in part because almost a dozen players turned the league down.

Pete Alonso didn't do MLB any favors

If the All-Star Game itself is struggling to find representatives, it's only a matter of time before the Home Run Derby crumbles as a result. The best power hitters in the game ought to be putting on a show for baseball fans on All-Star weekend in an effort to grow the game. MLB's All-Star weekend is better than any other for a reason.

Alonso sitting out – and then succeeding just a day later – isn't helping.