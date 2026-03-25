Pete Crow-Armstrong's extension with Cubs points to a convenient exit

The Chicago Cubs signed Pete Crow-Armstrong to a long-term extension on Tuesday, banking on the 23-year-old's potential to improve with age. PCA is already a gold glover – becoming one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball overnight – and a 30-30 force at the plate for a perennial playoff contender. If there are any complaints to be made about his 2025 season, it's the inconsistency, but the Cubs believe a change in approach can make his more productive stretch of last season more of a norm, rather than the exception.

Through the first half of the 2025 season, Crow-Armstrong ranked third in fWAR among all players with 4.9. In the second half, his plate discipline declined, as did his confidence, but the potential is undeniable. That .188/.237/.295 over his final 200 plate appearances will make Cubs fans shudder. However, it's also likely the only reason an affordable extension was on the table for Chicago – and why the details of that deal are favorable for the front office.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's contract details favor the Cubs

PCA's deal kicks in come 2027, and voids the final four arbitration years (thus avoiding a major headache) and the first two years of free agency. On paper, the math is relatively simple. Crow-Armstrong's contract is for six years and $115 million. There are a few escalators – as is usually the case – for PCA to make more money.

Season Age Money 2027 26 $10 million 2028 27 $10 million 2029 28 $10 million 2030 29 $20 million 2031 30 $30 million 2032 31 $30 million

Rather than giving Crow-Armstrong a lifetime contract similar to that of Tatis Jr., the Cubs just bought out most of PCA's arbitration seasons and the first two years he could reach free agency. Essentially, Chicago is paying Crow-Armstrong when he'd be most expensive on the open market. By 31 years old, Crow-Armstrong should be at the tail end of his prime. Defensively, he'll have to move to a corner outfield spot shortly thereafter, and he won't be as big of a threat on the basepaths. That's the version of Crow-Armstrong the Cubs want.

Will the Cubs let Pete Crow-Armstrong reach MLB free agency?

Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

There is no real comparison for Crow-Armstrong, in part because we don't know what a 'good' season looks like for him just yet. If PCA had similar second half splits to his first half, then we wouldn't be here talking about a contract extension, and he likely would've finished top-5 in NL MVP voting. We also don't know if Crow-Armstrong can consistently be that player, or if he can bounce back from a sub-.200 second half. These are legitimate questions that no spring training plate adjustments will answer on their own.

The lack of a club option in Pete Crow-Armstrong’s deal with the Cubs is rare. This is by far the biggest guarantee for a player with five years of club control that doesn’t include an option. Cubs were still fine with it. They get a high-floor player with superstar ceiling. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2026

If Crow-Armstrong is, say, a 4.5-6.5 WAR player – which is a consistent All-Star and NL MVP candidate in a good year – than the Cubs will have gotten their money's worth. Athletic center fielders also start to decline in their early-30's, so it should come as no surprise that Crow-Armstrong's deal ends when he is 31. It works for both sides, as the Cubs could choose to pursue a cheaper, younger option who is more defensively-inclined, while Crow-Armstrong will want to test the open market. If PCA is as productive as the Cubs think he can be, then he'll be worth far more than the $30 million he's scheduled to receive in 2032, even at age 31.

Whether the Cubs let Crow-Armstrong walk depends on his value, and his willingness to adjust with the times. If PCA becomes a consistent 30-home run threat (and isn't prone to the same slump we witnessed in 2025), then perhaps there's a place for him on the north side past his prime. But until then, all we know is this deal has a cutoff date for a reason.