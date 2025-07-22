Phillies' dream trade deadline acquisition just became available

The Philadelphia Phillies already made one move to shore up their bullpen ahead of the postseason, reuniting with veteran closer David Robertson on a one-year deal earlier this month. But this relief unit needs more than just one arm, and Dave Dombrowski is far from finished ahead of the trade deadline. Next on Philly's wish list: How about Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Durán?

As of publication, it remained unclear whether or not the Twins will even opt for a full rebuild in the coming days. However, Durán will absolutely be a popular name on the market if Minnesota is open to making him available, especially given his multiple years of control and how many teams likely still see themselves as Wild Card contenders with just over a week to go until July 31.

That shouldn’t stop the Phillies from inquiring about Durán. In fact, the Phillies should be so aggressive in any trade talks that the Twins feel like they need to make a move. Durán entered Tuesday with a 1.62 ERA and a 50-16 K-BB ratio in 44.1 innings. Most impressively, he still hasn’t allowed a homer after giving up at least four in his first three seasons.

Minnesota entered Tuesday at 48-52 and five games back in the Wild Card race, facing a tall climb back to the postseason and looming financial questions. The 57-43 Phillies, meanwhile, hold a half-game lead over the rival New York Mets in the NL East.

Should the Phillies trade for Jhoan Durán?

Put yourself in the Phillies’ shoes for a second. You haven’t won a World Series since 2008, and while it may still feel like yesterday since Chase Utley and Cole Hamels brought a title to Citizens Bank Park, you’re nearing the 20-year mark.

The Mets will likely be aggressive ahead of the deadline, and the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the preeminent threat out west. The Milwaukee Brewers are surging, and one can’t rule the Chicago Cubs out quite yet. Did we mention that the Dodgers, despite their recent struggles, are still the Dodgers?

If there was ever a time to go out and upgrade a team as much as possible, it’s now. Durán turns 28 in January and is under team control through 2028. Acquiring the hard-throwing righty would erase any lingering doubt that the Phillies don’t intend to compete next year or in 2026, regardless of Kyle Schwarber’s potential contract plans.

Speaking of contracts, the Phillies would likely need to give up multiple top prospects to land Durán because he’s still several years away from free agency. The Twins would be wise to match the Phillies’ aggressiveness as Minnesota eyes its own transition period.

There’s no guarantee that Durán will be available, but if he is, the Phillies must pursue him at all costs. Those old enough to remember the 2008 team — and, by extension, the 2009 club that lost the World Series in six games — know how valuable having an elite closer in October is. And with Schwarber set to hit free agency core guys like Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and JT Realmuto not getting any younger, Philly doesn't have too much more time to strike while the iron is hot.