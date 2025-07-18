Phillies fans will start a riot if latest trade deadline prediction comes true

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the second half of the MLB season with a 55-41 record, set for a dogfight with the New York Mets for the NL East title. Philly currently sits just a half-game ahead of New York, makes the team's approach to the MLB trade deadline on July 31st crucial to their chances of not just winning the division but of hopefully making a real run at an NL pennant.

Unfortunately, the team's front office doesn't appear to be feeling the same sense of urgency. According to a recent prediction by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies could be setting their fan base up for disappointment and anger at the deadline.

What is the Phillies biggest need at the trade deadline?

The Philles' biggest priority heading into the trade deadline is adding relievers to their bullpen and another bat or two to the lineup. But Gelb predicts that, while the Phillies will no doubt be focused on relief arms, they won't acquire a hitter in a trade.

This prediction could prove to be costly in the Philles' run at a second straight division crown. In terms of hitters they have available right now, Kyle Schrawber and Trea Turner have led the charge for the Philles. Schwarber ranks in the top five in the MLB with 30 home runs on the season and is tied for eighth in RBIs with 69. Schwarber also has a top 10 OPS in the MLB at .923. Turner has a team-best batting average of .289 and leads the team in hits with 112 on the season.

Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper have also had an impact but outside of that, the Philles could use another powerful hitter in their lineup, especially one who hits right-handed and could platoon with the likes of Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh. Potential targets for the Phillies to add to their lineup include outfielder Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox or even Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles.

No team can fill all of its needs at the deadline, especially one with a good but still relatively top-heavy farm system like Philly. But this complacency would be inexcusable, especially after watching the team's offense go ice cold when it counted in each of the last two postseasons. The Phillies have seen similar dry spells already so far this season, and it feels like a necessity to add at least one more impact bat to try and finally get over the hump.

Who could be the right fit to the Phillies bullpen?

The Philles are also looking to improve their bullpen at the trade deadline, which can help them close games down the stretch of the season and potentially in the postseason. Possible reliever targets for the Phillies include a duo of pitchers from the Minnesota Twins in Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase is another target that the Phillies could go after at the July 31st deadline. Clase ranks seventh in the Majors in saves with 20 on the season to go with 42 strikeouts.

With the Guardians and Twins both 11 or more games back of the Detroit Tigers for the division lead, they are likely to sell. The Phillies can give their fans at least something to accept by acquiring one of these three pitchers if trading for a hitter doesn't work in their favor.