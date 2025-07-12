Phillies just made Cristopher Sánchez feel like an All-Star anyway despite snub

Various Philadelphia Phillies players have let it be known that they are not happy. with the All-Star voting process. This comes after players felt that Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suarez were more deserving of an All-Star spot over Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who only made five starts this season. There was conflicting reporting about whether Sánchez declined an invitation to the All-Star Game or not.

Regardless, missing out on the All-Star Game means that some player will miss out ona. gigantic bonus from their teams. But the Phillies made sure that wouldn't be an issue for Sanchez.

Sánchez revealed, via MLB.com's Todd Zolceki, that the Phillies will pay him his All-Star bonus, which will be worth $50,000.

Cristopher Sanchez said the Phillies will pay him his All-Star bonus. He did not make the NL team because he is pitching Sunday and would not pitch on Tuesday in Atlanta. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 12, 2025

Phillies reward Cristopher Sánchez with All-Star bonus

Sánchez revealed that he never received a call from the league, and he was informed by the team of the decision to give him his bonus.

"Personally I did not (receive a call from the league), but (president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski) and Thoms (manager Rob Thomson) they did receive a call about it and they handled it the best way possible," Sanchez said, h/t Bob Cooney of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "My teammates and my team are showing support and the front office as well has been supporting so much that they decided to, even though I'm not officially a part of the game, they've decided to activate the bonus clause that gets me a bonus for making the All-Star team. They decided to inform me that way and that just shows the overall support I'm receiving."

This is a generous move by the Phillies. While Sánchez will not be heading ot Atlanta for the All Star Game, and the fact that he'll be pitching for Philadelphia on Sunday, the team made sure he is an All-Star in their minds.

Sure, Zack Wheeler has been the ace of the Phillies rotation, but Sánchez has been a steady, consistent force in it as well. Following his All-Star campaign in 2024, Sánchez has followed it up with a 2025 season in which he recorded a 2.59 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 107.2 innings (18 starts).

Now three of the Phillies' top starting pitchers won't be representing the team in Atlanta, despite how well their seasons have gone, Sánchez will be rewarded with his bonus.