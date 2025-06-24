Phillies lurking for a much better trade deadline target than Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. has been top of mind in trade rumors with the Philadelphia Phillies for a few years, but as we approach the 2025 trade deadline there's an ideal target emerging that could give the NL East leaders a boost in Adolis Garcia.

The 32-year-old outfielder is heating up with the Texas Rangers in the month of June, posting an .862 OPS in 65 at-bats. Fans might scoff at Garcia's overall slash line so far this season, which currently sits at .233/.285/.401. However, the right-handed hitter has posted a top-10 hitter in June among all American League outfielders.

The bonus in acquiring Garcia for the Phillies would be the outfielder's outstanding defensive work this year.

Not only does he have 11 DRS, Adolis Garcia is repping a smooth 144 wRC+ this month! pic.twitter.com/KQEbWYIsPf — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) June 23, 2025

Why Adolis Garcia makes more sense for Phillies than Luis Robert Jr.

Just like Robert Jr., Garcia will be under team control beyond 2025. Yet, any team exploring a potential deal for the White Sox center fielder has to weigh the risk of not only hoping he returns to form, but if he does improve is he then worth the $20 million team option for next year? Not only has Garcia been better in 2025, and much better as of late, but he'll cost less salary wise in the final year of arbitration in 2026. His age might also knock the price down at the trade deadline.

Robert Jr. has a .573 OPS this year and despite a brief hot streak at the end of April and into May, he's once again entered a prolonged slump. Since May 15, Robert Jr. has a 40 wRC+, with a slash line of .176/.237/.278, striking out 33.3% of his plate appearances.

How likely is an Adolis Garcia trade?

In Jeff Passan's and Kiley McDaniel's latest article on ESPN, Garcia was given an 80 percent chance of being traded by the Rangers later this summer and the Phillies were among the teams seen as the best fit for him. "It's worth noting that per xwOBA, he has been the 17th-most unlucky hitter in the big leagues this year, and he has another year of team control, so some teams could see a trade as a good value opportunity," the pair of insiders noted.

Garcia was a late bloomer, bursting onto the scene in 2021 with Texas. He crushed 31 home runs in his first full season in the majors, hit 27 more the next season and then set a career-high with 39 home runs during the 2023 season. The slugger stepped up during the Rangers' World Series run, earning ALCS MVP, while slashing .323/.382/.726, in 15 games.

THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱



📺: FOX | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BmL8LIG5nM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

A gold-glove winner with a solid track record and he's been crushing the ball since May. Although the results haven't been Earth-shattering, Garcia has posted a 126 wRC+ since May 24, homering three times and batting .280. During that stretch, Garcia has an incredible 60.7 hard hit %, which ranks No. 4, in MLB among all hitters and a 96.4mph average exit velocity, leading the majors.

There's real value here in Garcia, who could be a monster in the HR-friendly Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.