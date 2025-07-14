Phillies may have already won the trade deadline without giving up a thing

The Philadelphia Phillies need some bullpen bolstering at the MLB trade deadline, and they've been looking around the league for that help. But what if the real bullpen help was in the MLB Draft? What if it was the friends we made along the way? Okay, it might not be that second thing, but the Phillies took college pitchers with each of their first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft — Gage Wood in the first round, and Cade Obermueller in the second — both of whom likely project as bullpen arms, and both of whom could, maybe, just maybe, help the bullpen... this year.

That's crazy. You know it, I know it, everyone knows it! Drafting a player and expecting them to contribute to the big league roster in the same season is nearly unprecedented. Chris Sale pitched 10.1 innings in the minor leagues before getting the call-up and Garrett Crochet skipped the minor leagues entirely — but those guys are clear exceptions to the rule. Typically, a player spending anything less than a year in the minors is noteworthy. If either Wood or Obermueller make an appearance for the Phillies this season, they'd do so within three months of being drafted.

Still, the Phillies are in a predicament this deadline; in order to get a high-leverage bullpen arm, they likely need to part with one of their top prospects like Andrew Painter or Mick Abel. It could very well be worth it in the short-term if whoever they add helps them in the postseason. But parting with a top 100 guy is a risk nonetheless, and if there isn't a top-end, super reliable elite releiver on the market... it might not be worth it.

Phillies MLB Draft Picks could join the team now

I don't think the Phillies were drafting on Sunday because of what their major league team needs right now. But they kind of did that anyway by taking two near-MLB-ready pitchers, especially Wood, who threw a no-hitter in the Men's College World Series last month, has a fastball that flirts with triple-digits and a curveball that's already disgusting. His stuff obviously has top-shelf potential, but MLB postseason hitters are a totally different beast from anyone Wood has faced before.

And MLB.com said that Obermueller, should he be used in the bullpen instead of as a potential starter, "Could surface in the Majors by the end of 2026." Even that would be a quick turnaround; seeing him this year would be shocking.

Here's the thing; if the Phillies think they're one arm away from a World Series appearance in 2025, then they should trade one of their current top prospects to add one. It might hurt — but a World Series would ease all of that pain.

If they think they're more than one arm away from a deep postseason run, then it's not even worth throwing Wood or Obermueller out there to the wolves. Let the top two picks in the draft make their way through the minors instead of forcing them into a spot they're not ready for.