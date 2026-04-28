Phillies meltdown should motivate Braves to swing big at the trade deadline

The Braves have surged to a commanding seven-game lead in the NL East, while division rivals Philadelphia and New York flounder in last place.

Going into the 2026 MLB season, many assumed the NL East would produce one of the tightest races we have seen in a long time, between the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. It turns out those assumptions couldn't be any further from reality.

Atlanta has already built a seven-game lead over the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals who are currently in second place in the division while the Phillies and Mets are tied for last place (10.5 games back).

In a battle for who can be the worst team in all of baseball right now, the upper hand has to go to the Phillies who have shown no signs of turning things around anytime soon. While there is no doubt Braves fans are enjoying watching division rivals turn their organization into a dumpster fire, they better hope GM Alex Anthopoulos realizes that now is the time to keep the foot on the gas, otherwise the Braves could actually find themselves in the Phillies' shoes in the very near future.

The Phillies core is past its prime

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A lineup that consists of Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto would be terrifying for an opposing pitcher, if the year was 2018. The fact of the matter is that we have blinked and all of these great players are just past their prime but are already showing it.

There are many factors that could be playing into the Phillies current struggles but let's face reality. The core of this team is not what it used to be. Shoot, even the Phillies front office questions how "elite" of a player Bryce Harper is in his 15th big league season.

The only core piece Philadelphia is currently missing is backstop Realmuto who is currently on the IL. It is safe to say with the insurmountable hole they have dug themselves into, the Phillies would be in the same situation even if Realmuto was healthy. All of these players are still more than capable of putting up all-star caliber numbers but at this point in their careers that is seeming less and less likely. Those passionate fans in the city of brotherly love better learn patience because things are going to have to get worse before they get better.

Braves could very easily become the 2026 Phillies

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Years ago, the Braves went all in on a young core that looked to be the promising future of the franchise. At absolute bargain rates, Anthopoulos was able to sign Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley to long-term deals. This is a very similar situation to the tactic Philadelphia used and the clock is ticking on the prime of Atlanta's stars. 2026 is the year to go "all in."

Some recent tough pills to swallow for the organization have been seeing Dansby Swanson, Max Fried and Freddie Freeman find new homes via free agency but the addition of Matt Olson should not go unnoticed. However, now in his 11th season in the league, Olson himself is not getting any younger either.

This core had an unbelievable season in 2024 but had an unexpected early exit from the postseason. After missing the playoffs entirely in 2025, they seem to be back this season and looking for revenge.

Atlanta can look unbeatable at times now but imagine if they could get even better. The trade deadline could present them with an opportunity to become the team to beat

Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy and Ha-Seong Kim are close to return but to compete for another World Series title, they may need more reinforcements than that.

The trade deadline this season, do not be surprised if you hear the Braves as serious contenders to land some of the biggest names on the trading block. Kim has been solid at shortstop when he has been on the field for Atlanta but an upgrade at shortstop would be welcomed.

With the devastating blow the Braves faced before the season even begun with the Jurickson Profar suspension, a star outfielder who can play left field every day would take this team to the next level as Mike Yazstremski is more of a depth piece at this point in his career.

No team has ever felt like they had a true surplus of pitching. Both notable additions to the starting rotation and bullpen could make the Braves even more dangerous than they already are. These are all possibilities they should be exploring before this era of Braves baseball feels like the 90s all over again where a star-studded team could only produce one title over a long period of time.

If they feel like they have more time with this core, breaking down how quickly the downfall in Philadelphia has occurred should bring the organization to reality and motivate them to ensure these precious years are not wasted.

More MLB news and analysis: