Phillies outfield answer won't get the team any closer to a World Series

It took until a few hours before the trade deadline clock hit triple zeroes, but the Philadelphia Phillies solved their final outfield hole by adding Minnesota Twins veteran Harrison Bader.

Bader, a former Gold Glove winner, hit .258 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs, and a .778 OPS in 307 plate appearances with the Twins. Although Bader primarily played center field in his first eight seasons, he spent this season in left to accommodate Byron Buxton.

It remained unclear at publication whether Bader will primarily play center or left field moving forward. The Phillies figure to run a starting outfield with Nick Castellanos in right field, with Harrison Bader and Brandon Marsh manning the other two spots; Marsh typically starts in center but played most of last year in left.

Philadelphia sent two prospects, outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria, to the Twins for Bader. The two sides previously made a trade on Wednesday, with the Phillies landing fourth-year closer Jhoan Durán.

Multiple things can be true about the Bader-Phillies deal, the first being that he makes them better on paper. Bader is a competent right-handed bat enjoying his strongest offensive season in four years, and he remains an above-average defender known for tormenting opposing hitters.

Harrison Bader takes away a home run! 😳 pic.twitter.com/kmiQFMB7gU — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2025

However, there’s an argument to be made that the Phillies needed one more impactful, game-changing hitter, and Bader doesn’t check that box.

How much better does Harrison Bader truly make the Phillies?

What do teams need if they want to win the World Series? Teams typically need good health, though last year’s Dodgers team might contest that argument. A strong bullpen always helps, especially when facing a potent lineup like the Cubs or Blue Jays.

It’s very easy to forget about offensive consistency come October. Take a team like the New York Yankees, which has reached the American League Championship Series four times since 2017. Part of why they only reached the World Series once is that Aaron Judge, a two-time MVP and one of the most dangerous hitters in recent memory, owns a .205 postseason batting average.

That’s not to say that Bader, who mashed five homers in nine playoff games for the Yankees in 2022, can’t shine in the postseason. And in fairness, Bader’s strong defense could significantly help the Phillies. A 5-3 Phillies win might look much different if not for a Bader diving catch or him holding a runner at third with a strong throw from center field. Defense matters!

However, we feel that the Phillies should have pursued one more premium bat to join Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner in the Phillies’ lineup. Bader is a fine fit, and Phillies fans should be ecstatic about what he brings defensively.

Then again, chances are that Bader will prove us wrong, go on a tear in October, and win World Series MVP.