Phillies quietly getting screwed over before Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes even begin

Standout slugger Kyle Schwarber is enjoying a career-best campaign for a surging Phillies squad eyeing its second consecutive National League East crown, drawing MVP buzz. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs have an All-Star trending downward for a club on an opposite trajectory in Kyle Tucker. Both are slated for unrestricted free agency this offseason and expected to command significant interest and offers. But the forecasted financial gap between them may be closing, or rival bidders' willingness to commit to them, which is a troublesome development for Philadelphia.

Kyle Tucker's slump is hurting Phillies' chances of re-signing Kyle Schwarber

ESPN's Jeff Passan predicted that Tucker would net $500 million this winter compared to Schwarber's $100 million back in May. Those are two vastly different nine-figure deals, to say the least. Of course, age, positional value and several other things factor into their respective price tags, though Chicago's star has been in a prolonged summer slump.

Tucker has hit just one home run with 10 RBIs while posting a dismal .195/.333/.242 slash line and .576 OPS across 128 at-bats since July. His struggles are a large part of why the Cubs have relinquished their grip atop the NL Central to the league-best Milwaukee Brewers. Conversely, Schwarber's hottest run of the season is simultaneously happening during this stretch, clobbering 18 homers and boasting a sterling 1.001 OPS.

At what point does the market correct itself, if it hasn't already? Why shouldn't front offices be more inclined to pay for Schwarber now, especially when giving Tucker four times as much money is the alternative? The former is a rock-solid asset; one of the premier power bats in the Majors, a respected leader and proven playoff performer. All those things can be said about the latter, yet it will take a much more lucrative contract to lure him.

This isn't to say that investing in Tucker is a poor decision, because it isn't. Despite his extended rut, he's still a franchise-altering player who has immediately impacted the Cubs. Nonetheless, Schwarber might present a better bang for your buck, at least in the short-to-intermediate future.