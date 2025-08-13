Phillies-Reds start time: Rain delay updates from Great American Ball Park

The Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies intended to begin Wednesday's game at Great American Ballpark at 5:10 p.m. ET. The rain said, hold on one minute there.

The Reds called a delay due to weather at 4:15 p.m. ET, just under an hour before the scheduled first pitch. Now all we can do is wait for the weather to clear and the game to get underway. We're keeping an eye on all the updates from the ballpark for you right here.

Phillies-Reds rain delay updates: No start time indicated

4:20 p.m. ET: The start of Wednesday's game was pushed back due to weather, but the Reds didn't give an expectation of when they'd be able to get going.

The start of tonight's #Reds-Phillies game will be delayed due to weather. We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 13, 2025

There are thunderstorms in the area, according to Accuweather, with a 51 percent chance of rain at 5 p.m. ET. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies at 6 p.m. ET with a 47 percent chance of rain. Assuming that rain isn't too heavy, this could be a relatively short delay. At least, that's what we hope.