Phillies rotation sent a loud message with Zack Wheeler’s return uncertain

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have a 6.5-game lead in the National League East over the New York Mets. They are 74-53, which is good for the second-best record in the Senior Circuit and third best in Major League Baseball. But recently, they were dealt quite a big blow to their starting rotation when Zack Wheeler was forced to go on the IL with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Wheeler has since had surgery to remove the clot, but it is uncertain if he will return to the mound this year. The Phillies may be without their ace for the remainder of the 2025 season, and that could include the postseason as well.

However, the remaining starters have picked up the slack. They performed well in their most recent series against the Seattle Mariners, allowing just five earned runs on 13 total hits in 19 innings of work while also striking out 34 batters and surrendering just two walks. That's good for a 2.37 ERA.

Phillies starters picked up the slack without Zack Wheeler

It certainly was a huge blow to lose Wheeler, and with his return being uncertain, it was fair for Phillies fans to be a little worried about how they might fare going forward. However, those fears may have at least been partially put to rest. Jesus Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez all pitched well against a very good Mariners team, and it ultimately speaks to the depth of the Phillies rotation.

They have a strong starting five, even with Wheeler on the shelf. While it certainly hurts to not have him, Phillies fans can take solace in the fact that their remaining starters can still get the job done and likely be trusted in postseason games when the time comes.

Things would certainly be better with Wheeler in the mix, but the Phillies are still in good shape, and they should be a very dangerous team come October, with or without their ace healthy. And with the Mets slumping, the Phillies have a chance to potentially run away with the NL East and secure home-field advantage in the NLDS for the second consecutive year. They won 95 games last year and were the second seed in the National League.

We'll see how the rotation fares in the coming weeks and if Wheeler will ultimately make his way back from the IL soon.