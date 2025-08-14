Phillies' title hopes being tanked by one of Dave Dombrowski's biggest mistakes

The Philadelphia Phillies are leading the National League East by five games over the second-place New York Mets. They have the second-best record in the senior circuit and look like a threat to win their first World Series title since 2008. However, they have a few problems on their hands, one of which is in the form of a high-dollar contract.

They signed Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract prior to the 2022 season. He is a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. However, this is a problem that Dave Dombrowski created by signing him in the first place. He hasn't quite lived up to his contract and is having a difficult year.

That may cost the Phillies when the postseason comes around.

Dave Dombrowski's Nick Castellanos mistake could haunt Phillies

Castellanos is hitting .256/.294/.412 with 15 home runs, 60 RBI, a .706 OPS and a -1.0 WAR this season. The Phillies got to the World Series in 2022, but this year, they might be a bit hampered by Castellanos.

The Phillies have had opportunities to trade him, but ultimately have not been able to make the move due to the money on his contract. No teams have wanted to take on his salary.

Having him in the lineup could ultimately be hurting the team as they try to make a push for a World Series title this coming October. He isn't performing the way he did with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Why signing Nick Castellanos was a mistake in the first place for Phillies

Castellanos is a two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger award winner, but signing him to such a long-term contract may not have been the best idea Dave Dombrowski has had in recent years. It might hamper their ability to try and re-sign designated hitter and slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. The 33-year-old outfielder clearly is not the player he once was, and the Phillies might be handcuffed by the amount of money remaining on his contract.

It will be interesting to see what the Phillies decide to do with him if his numbers continue to go south in 2026.

Castellanos hit .254 last season with 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a .742 OPS. But his numbers have obviously taken a hit this year, and there is not a whole lot the Phillies can do about this particular situation.