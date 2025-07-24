Phillies trade rumor comes with a raging headache Rob Thomson won't handle well

The Philadelphia Phillies will be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, but to what extent remains to be seen. The Phillies need help in the bullpen and outfield. They are one of the rare contenders with a complete starting rotation, though that doesn't mean it cannot improve. Philadelphia's bullpen has been a sore spot for them much of the last half-decade. It is why Dave Dombrowski has not been shy about adding in that department. Thankfully, there is a team right across the state that could solve both of these needs. The Pirates are selling hard, and they have trade assets like David Bednar, Bryan Reynolds and...Oneil Cruz?

Bednar is a given. He will almost surely be traded by this time next week despite being a Pittsburgh native. He has turned his season around and hasn't given up a run in his last 20-plus innings. However, Bednar is sure to be a popular trade asset around the deadline, which is why the Phillies shouldn't count on landing him. If it works out, then great, but the Detroit Tigers are currently favored for his services. Outfield might be the Phils best bet, especially if Oneil Cruz is available.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Will the Pittsburgh Pirates trade Oneil Cruz?

if the Pirates actually do trade Oneil Cruz – and they are taking calls on everyone, as is Ben Cherington's job – there will be a riot outside PNC Park. It's much like if the team were willing to deal Paul Skenes. The latter is far more talented, but the Pirates are lacking at the plate. Cruz plays everyday, and trading him away would be the writing on the wall for Skenes and more. Cruz also showed out at the Home Run Derby over the All-Star Break. What is the point of trading him away now, at the beginning of his prime?

Per Noah Hiles, the Pirates are unlikely to trade Cruz, which is great news for Pittsburgh baseball fans. The Pirates struggle with attendance every season, and unless the team turns things around soon there are only three reasons to go to the ballpark. The first is the view, the second is Skenes and the third is Cruz. All is not well.

Oneil Cruz is a natural fit with the Phillies, but comes with a headache

Cruz plays in the outfield these days, which is great news for the Phillies as they hope to get rid of Nick Castellanos and find a permanent solution in center. Cruz is as athletic as they come, and his height puts him in a great position to make catches others would miss, thus taking away extra-base hits. The issue with Cruz is not in his mentality or skill-set, but his on-field lapses.

Cruz has learned a lot during his time in the majors. It should be noted he's made major improvements since he was moved from shortstop to center field, but every now and then he reminds any manager that he doesn't come by this naturally, and his body type makes his approach awkward. In June, Cruz was called out by manager Don Kelly for a baserunning blunder. To his credit, Cruz admitted his mistake and moved forward alongside Kelly.

However, if Rob Thomson thought he had issues with Taijuan Walker and John Rojas, Cruz would bring a whole other can of worms.