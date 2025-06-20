Phillies vs. Mets live stream: How to watch on Apple TV tonight

Just eight days ago, the New York Mets won their sixth game in a row to take what felt like a commanding 5.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. Since then, the Phillies have won six of their last seven games, and the Mets dropped six games in a row, shaking things up in a big way. Both teams are now 45-30 and share first place in the NL East. Fittingly, these two teams will face off on Friday night exclusively on Apple TV with first place on the line.

Sure, first place might not mean much in June, but that doesn't take away from the fact that this is a huge series. The Mets need to get their season back on track, and the Phillies, if we're being honest, need to prove they can beat the Mets.

New York knocked the Phillies out of last year's postseason despite being the underdogs, and swept Philadelphia the first time the two teams faced off this season at Citi Field. The Phillies are going to have to beat the Mets if they want to win the NL East, and doing so beginning tonight would be good for their fans to see.

How to watch Phillies-Mets on Apple TV

As mentioned above, Friday's game can be viewed exclusively on Apple TV. This means that even fans in local markets will be forced to watch on Apple TV if they want to watch this game at all. This is one of many Friday night games to be shown on Apple TV throughout the regular season.

It might be annoying to require a streaming service to watch a big game like this, but Apple TV does have a seven-day free trial for new users. This free trial would allow fans to watch this game without spending a penny. For returning users or those extending their free trial beyond the seven days, though, an Apple TV subscription costs $9.99 per month.

MLB Apple TV schedule: Dates, matchups, and times

Note: Home team is bolded.

Matchup Date Time New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies June 20 7:15 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres June 20 9:40 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles June 27 7:05 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians June 27 7:10 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs July 4 2:20 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays July 4 7:07 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers July 11 7:10 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels July 11 9:38 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees July 25 7:05 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals July 25 8:10 p.m. ET

This game is tailor-made for the Phillies to take over first place. Former Met Zack Wheeler is taking the mound for Philadelphia against Blade Tidwell, a rookie making his second MLB start, at Citizens Bank Park. If the Mets can pull this game out, they might fully have Philadelphia's number.