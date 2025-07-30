The MLB trade deadline is heating up, but unfortunately Mother Nature is putting a damper on the actual games on the field. The Chicago White Sox announced that Wednesday's matinee with the Philadelphia Phillies will begin in a rain delay as inclement weather sweeps through the Chicago area.

Due to approaching weather, the start of today’s game will be delayed. We will provide more information as we receive it. https://t.co/LUSMV0no5b — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2025

First pitch was scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT/2:10 p.m. ET. This is the rubber game of a three-game set, with the White Sox taking the opener on Monday before Philly responded with a 6-3 win on Tuesday night. Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start for the Phillies while Chicago sends Tyler Alexander to the mound (this was originally supposed to be Adrian Houser's spot in the Sox rotation, but the team has bumped him as it anticipates moving him ahead of Thursday evening's trade deadline).

The Phillies enter play on Wednesday needing just about every win they can get; they're currently a half-game back of the New York Mets (but tied in the loss column) in the NL East and 2.5 games clear of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot in the National League. Will they get the chance to climb the standings at some point before the day is out? Let's take a look at what the forecast has in store.

White Sox-Phillies start time: When will the rain delay end?

Wednesday's game was scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. ET, but the White Sox announced about an hour before first pitch that play would be delayed. Given that this is the last time these interleague foes are slated to play in the regular season, it's imperative that they find a way to get this game in. And the early start time does give them some leeway here, as does the fact that both teams have a scheduled off day on Thursday.

Still, everyone would like to avoid getting a late start on travel if they can. What does the weather have to say about it?

Weather forecast for White Sox-Phillies: How long will the rain last?

In short, things don't seem great. The National Weather Service has declared Hazardous Weather Conditions, with a flood watch in effect until 1 p.m. CT on Thursday afternoon. There will be showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, with greater than a 50% chance of precipitation until 4 p.m. local time.

There's a window between 4 p.m. CT and around 7 p.m. CT where it seems like things might clear up, and maybe the teams can get a full game in. But the rain is expected to pick back up at night, with an 80% chance of rain or more from 9 p.m. CT onward. The White Sox are likely targeting that window right now, but if things don't move quickly, this game could be in trouble.