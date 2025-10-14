If the Phillies won't fire Rob Thomson, what changes can they make?

Philadelphia Phillies fans may not want to hear it, but it sounds like Rob Thomson will indeed return to manage the club in 2026.

Longtime Phillies beat reporter Todd Zolecki announced on Monday that the club is expected to keep Thomson, their skipper since June 2022, rather than move on after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Thomson and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski are expected to address the media on Thursday and discuss the team’s offseason plans.

Few should be surprised that the Phillies aren’t changing managers, especially after All-Star first baseman Bryce Harper publicly advocated for Thomson after the NLDS loss.

“I love Topper, man,” Harper told reporters. “He’s done a great job for us. I don’t know what the future holds. … . But obviously, you know we love Topper in here. He’s been great for us.”

The Phillies are nearly 20 years removed from their last World Series title, and they’d be wise to follow our input on how they can best improve their roster this winter.

1. Add at least one proven, veteran starting pitcher

Zac Gallen, Dirty 86mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/yvyWpygDhn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2025

Why should the Phillies add another starter when they still have Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Ranger Suárez, and Zack Wheeler? Keep in mind that Wheeler underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery for a blood clot near his right shoulder, and Ranger Suárez is a pending free agent. The Phillies would be wise to pursue an experienced starter, ideally one who could come cheap via a one-year, prove-it deal.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen posted a career-worst 4.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine in 192 innings. However, Gallen is a seven-year veteran with two top-five Cy Young finishes, and he doesn’t turn 31 until next August. The Padres’ Michael King battled a knee problem this past year but recorded a 3.10 ERA and a 277-89 K-BB ratio across 247 innings in two seasons with the Padres. Alternatively, the Phillies should call the Marlins about former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who pitched to a 3.33 second-half ERA.

2. Overhaul the bullpen

The good news: Philadelphia’s 3.79 staff ERA ranked seventh-best and well above the league average of 4.15. However, we feel that the Phillies must consider doing everything in their power to upgrade the bullpen this winter. To their credit, the Phillies added Minnesota Twins standout Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, and he promptly provided a 2.18 ERA and 27-1 K-BB ratio in 20 2/3 innings.

To be clear, we’re not saying that the Phillies need to break the bank for Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. As with starting pitchers, though, maybe Philly can add a notable reliever seeking a prove-it deal. The Yankees’ Devin Williams is a two-time All-Star who struggled for much of the past season, and the Mets’ Ryan Helsley was one of the sport’s top closers from 2022 through 2024 while with the Cardinals. It’s far better than the alternative of asking a 40-year-old David Robertson to pitch meaningful innings down the stretch.

3. Re-sign Harrison Bader AND Kyle Schwarber

HARRISON BADER TRACKS IT DOWN! pic.twitter.com/5UBzruABEs — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2025

The universal DH makes it far easier than ever for the Phillies to justify re-signing Schwarber, who led the National League with a career-high 58 home runs. Schwarber remains one of baseball’s most potent power hitters, and he’s recorded at least 100 walks in the last three seasons. No team with legitimate World Series aspirations should consider parting ways with a player who has averaged a .349 on-base percentage since 2022.

As for Bader, he hit .305 with five home runs, 16 RBIs, 11 doubles, and an .824 OPS across nearly 200 plate appearances with the Phillies. Not only did Bader impress offensively, but he’s a Gold Glove-winning center fielder who has repeatedly demonstrated he can handle playing in a major market. Bader might not be the most appealing name at first glance, especially not in an outfield class featuring Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, but trust us when we say that the Phillies won’t regret bringing him back.

4. Avoid the Mike Trout temptation

Mike Trout continues to pulverize baseballs 😮 pic.twitter.com/jbipbYGxre — MLB (@MLB) September 28, 2025

At this point, we don’t expect the Angels to trade Trout, nor do we believe the three-time MVP will request a trade. It doesn’t help that Trout hit .232 with a .797 OPS, though his 130 games at least marked his most since 2019. However, Trout is originally from New Jersey and has repeatedly been linked to the Phillies in recent years, a fact he acknowledged this summer.

“Especially going to Eagles games, just being a South Jersey kid, I’m always going to get it,” Trout told reporters. “Love Philly, these were my sports teams growing up.”

If the Phillies want a full-time DH, they’re far better off re-signing Schwarber or moving Harper away from first base. Let another team, likely the New York Yankees, try talking themselves into thinking that they’ll get the Trout of 10 years ago rather than the one who looks like a shell of his MVP self.