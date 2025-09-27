Pirates-Braves restart time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves made it to the seventh inning before rain put it on pause. Now, fans have to wait out a weather delay.

The Pirates led 5-2 in the top of the seventh with two outs on the board when the tarp came out to cover the field.

The Braves announced the delay at 9:23 p.m. ET and didn't have an immediate update on when to expect play to resume.

The tarp is going on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 27, 2025

Pirates-Braves rain delay updates: No restart time announced

9:30 p.m. ET: The forecast in Atlanta features thunderstorms and precipitation into the 10 o'clock hour. There is a 51 percent chance of the rain continuing through 11 p.m. ET,

Considering the forecast and the late hour, it's possible this one might be called final as is. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs, so the result isn't particularly important.

For the game to be called, the umpires have to wait 30 minutes from the start of the delay. Of course, they could also opt to continue.