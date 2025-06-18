Pirates have one obvious choice to help Paul Skenes in this year's MLB Draft

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Pirates have done nothing to help build the team around ace Paul Skenes and help them contend for a World Series title. While Skenes is a favorite to win the NL Cy Young award this year, he is getting minimal run support from what has been an anemic offense. This season (as of the morning of June 18), the Pirates are collectively batting .224 (29th in MLB), own an OPS of .635 (tied for 30th in MLB), and scored just 235 runs (30th in MLB).

While the Pirates, obviously, haven't devoted a ton of resources this past winter to build an offense around Skenes, they can do so via the MLB Draft. The Pirates are set to pick sixth overall in the MLB Draft in July for All-Star Weekend. But who could they target?

ESPN MLB Draft expert Kiley McDaniel released his second mock draft. With the sixth-overall pick, McDaniel has the Pirates selecting Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette, who could be just what the team and Skenes are looking for.

Pirates linked to Oregon State SS Aiva Arquette in latest ESPN mock draft

The Pirates need as much help offensively as possible. Considering the team's inability to be in the market for top-tier free agents (particularly hitters), drafting the most pro-ready prospects should be the way to go. In terms of pro-ready, Arquette fits the bill.

Arquette, a 6-foot-5 shortstop, just finished his lone season with Oregon State after transferring over from Washington. From the start of the season until the team's eventual exit from the College World Series at the hands of Louisville, Arquette showed why his incredible power at the plate. Arquette recorded a .354 batting average, a .461 on-base percentage, a .654 slugging percentage, 19 home runs, 66 RBI, 73 runs, 90 hits, 51 strikeouts, and 39 walks in 254 at-bats (65 games).

Besides his insane offensive production, Arquette is also a solid defender, posting a .980 fielding percentage this season.

The Pirates have seen a draft pick make an immediate impact in short order, and that was Skenes. Considering how highly touted Arquette is and how well he's played for Oregon State this year, there is a chance that he could climb up and out of the farm system in a short period of time and make it onto the Pirates' everyday roster. But first, they have to bank on Arquette actually falling to them