Pirates-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates had to be feeling good after scoring a gigantic 9-1 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday night. The Pirates needed just one more win to secure the series.

Things did not get off to a great start for the Pirates, as they surrendered an RBI single by Juan Soto to trail 1-0 in the first inning. The second inning, the Mets were threatening with two bases runners with two outs on the board.

The Pirates were given a bit of an assist from Mother Nature, as heavy rain hit PNC Park, causing the grounds crew to roll out the tarp, the players to enter the clubhouses, and fans to run for cover.

Pirates-Mets rain delay updates: Start time

According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. ET. Based on the hourly forecast, the rain should dissipate around 8:00 p.m. ET, as there is only a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

We will keep you updated once additional information is provided.