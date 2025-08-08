Predicting Chaim Bloom's first 3 moves after taking over for John Mozeliak

The St. Louis Cardinals will soon undergo a transition, as John Mozeliak will finally step away from his role as president of baseball operations. Taking over will be Chaim Bloom, who has served in an advisory role since being hired in 2024. Bloom is likely going to do things differently than Mozeliak, and it's important to remember that the Cardinals are now rebuilding, which means there may be some players traded away. It will certainly be interesting to see how Bloom uses his new power.

3. Trade from catching depth to acquire controllable starting pitching

The Cardinals are thin on controllable starting pitching, but have a lot of catching prospects. Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo take up the big-league spots, while in the system they have prospects Jimmy Crooks, Rainel Rodriguez and Leonardo Bernal.

That's a lot of catchers and not enough places to put them. So, Bloom will likely have to get creative to clear out a logjam, and this is one of many that the Cardinals have. Perhaps they could clear a spot in the majors for Crooks or deal him for pitching.

2. Trade Nolan Gorman and either Alec Burleson or Lars Nootbaar

Another logjam Mozeliak allowed to form was one featuring too many left-handed bats. The Cardinals need to clear space for some of their right-handed hitters, such as Thomas Saggese, Jordan Walker and prospect Blaze Jordan. And while top prospect J.J. Wetherholt hits left-handed, the Cardinals need to clear a spot in the starting lineup for him in 2026. Chances are he'll be called up before the end of 2025.

Nolan Gorman isn't going to get everyday reps at second base or third base. The Cardinals have Nolan Arenado at the hot corner, and he still remains an elite third baseman. Unless his offense declines more rapidly, that is likely who St. Louis will have at third base.

Wetherholt will likely take second base with Masyn Winn at shortstop. This would force Brendan Donovan to move to the outfield full-time. With Victor Scott II at center field, that leaves Nootbaar and Burleson to be traded.

Burleson will bring back a better haul, as he's had a better 2025 season. Losing Nootbaar would be tough for the fanbase to stomach, but there might not be enough space on the roster.

1. Retain Oli Marmol as manager and extend him

Oli Marmol has drawn a lot of unnecessary criticism from outside sources over the years, mainly because it was he who took over after Mike Shildt was unjustly fired. But Marmol has done a fine job with the hand he was dealt.

For the past three seasons, Mozeliak hasn't given him much to work with. The 2023 team had no pitching, the 2024 team was poorly constructed, and Mozeliak only signed one free agent last offseason. But Marmol has proven to be very skilled at managing a bullpen. That was on display even in 2024, and that's also something that Bloom values.

It's fair to wonder if Bloom might go a different direction and search for a new manager, but it's more likely that he'll hold onto Marmol and give him a contract extension. 2026 is the final year on his contract.

Marmol has the trust and respect of the players, even through some tough times, and his decision-making has improved each year he has been at the helm. So, while some fans may want Marmol let go, it's more likely that Bloom will keep him around for 2026 and beyond.