Predicting one out-of-nowhere postseason hero from each playoff team

The playoffs are when legacies are made, when some of the best players in baseball history have etched their name forever into the sport's lore. What you do from April through September is nice enough, sure, but it's what you do in October that counts — and this year we have a star-studded field full of MVP candidates and Cy Young Award winners duking it out.

Of course, while it certainly helps when your stars shine brightest, recent postseason history makes clear that often the team that's left standing at the end is the one that got some contributions nobody could've seen coming. We're talking about your Steve Pearces, your Eddie Rosarios, players who picked the perfect time to have the best 10-14 days of their lives. It feels like every October features at least one.

Which begs the question: Who will be next? We've taken a crack at finding an unlikely postseason folk hero from each of the 12 playoff teams, ignoring even trendy sleepers for guys who no one is talking about — but who could make all the difference.

American League

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Braydon Fisher

Unless you live in Canada, odds are you've never heard of Braydon Fisher. So it might come as a surprise that this anonymous righty with just 50 big-league innings under his belt has one of the best curveballs of any reliever in baseball.

Braydon Fisher strikes out the side in the seventh 🎣



📺: Blue Jays 🆚 Yankees on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/6TiXzszqxR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 7, 2025

Fisher has been quietly brilliant for the Jays' beleaguered bullpen this season, especially after returning to the MLB roster in September. Given how few reliable options John Schneider has to work with, he could quickly find himself as the most crucial bridge to closer Jeff Hoffman.

Seattle Mariners: OF Victor Robles

On the heels of a breakout 2024, it's been a bit of a lost season for Robles in Seattle, beginning with a shoulder injury that knocked him out from early April until nearly the end of August. But Robles is back now, and while he won't unseat Dominic Canzone as the everyday right fielder for the Mariners this month, his speed both on the bases and in the outfield make him a valuable weapon at this time of year.

Cleveland Guardians: 1B C.J. Kayfus

No matter how much devil magic they may seem to have at their disposal right now, the Guardians aren't going to finally get over the October hump unless they can find someone, anyone, to hit alongside Jose Ramirez. Which brings us to Kayfus, who's shown some intriguing pop in his rookie season. He's got an .888 OPS since the All-Star break, and he's going to get his chances in key spots.

New York Yankees: 3B Ryan McMahon

If the Yankees are going to get where they want to go, they're going to need their big guns, from Aaron Judge to Max Fried to Giancarlo Stanton, to carry the load. Of course, an unexpected contribution here or there couldn't hurt either, and while someone like Jose Caballero profiles as a potential playoff hero, I've got a sneaky feeling that McMahon is due. He's struggled mightily at the plate since coming to New York, but he's tapped back into his power stroke a bit lately, and his defense remains outstanding at the hot corner. He's been a streaky hitter his entire career; if he finds it at the right time, he could go on a homer binge.

Boston Red Sox: OF Rob Refsnyder

The Red Sox have struggled against left-handed pitching all year long, a major concern considering that they're about to face consecutive southpaws in the Wild Card round in Fried and Carlos Rodon. Enter Refsnyder, a clubhouse leader and absolute masher of lefties throughout his career. Whether it's starting in left field or getting a pinch-hitting opportunity, Refsnyder could make his mark on these playoffs in a major way.

Detroit Tigers: OF Jahmai Jones

Speaking of unheralded outfielders who mash lefties! Jones has excelled in his limited role in Detroit this season, with a .937 OPS on the year while hitting leadoff against southpaws. Odds are that AJ Hinch is going to call on him late in a low-scoring game with a lefty on the mound, and whether he delivers or not could go a long way to determining how far the Tigers go this month.

National League

Milwaukee Brewers: SS Joey Ortiz

A former top prospect and part of the return from Baltimore in the Corbin Burnes trade, Ortiz seemed in line for a breakout year in 2025 as Milwaukee's everyday shortstop. But while the defense has remained excellent, the bat has yet to materialize. That could change this month, though: Ortiz showed flashes last season of strong on-base skills and some sneaky pop, and that player would be hugely valuable to a Brewers team that tries to be more than the sum of its parts offensively.

Philadelphia Phillies: INF Otto Kemp

Phillies fans need no introduction to Kemp, who's already become a bit of a folk hero this season while filling in for a variety of injured starters. He's been swinging a red-hot bat in September, and while he's never going to be a regular for a team with so many established veteran position players, he looms as a very valuable bench piece considering how much guys like Max Kepler, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott struggle against left-handed pitching.

Los Angeles Dodgers: UTIL Hyeseong Kim

Kim got off to a bumpy start in his first season in the States, actually starting out at Triple-A in order to try and adjust to the Major League game. He's found his footing as the year went on, though: He's never going to hit for a ton of power, but he's a good athlete who makes lots of contact and can play all over the diamond. L.A. figures to do a lot of mixing and matching in October, especially at spots without established starters like second base and left field. Kim's going to find himself in big spots, and he can be a very frustrating player to deal with.

Chicago Cubs: INF Justin Turner

Cubs fans might be rolling their eyes right now, but hear me out: Turner isn't going to get a ton of playing time, but he's going to get called on in spots that maximize his skill set, and he remains a heady player with a very long track record of postseason success (as Cubs fans know all too well). I'd still trust him in a big spot against a lefty.

San Diego Padres: INF Jose Iglesias

If you're looking for evidence that Iglesias can impact a postseason series, well, you only have to go back to last season, when he was a key part of the New York Mets' miracle run to the NLCS. He's not going to play a ton for San Diego in October, but he makes a ton of contact and can still run a bit and really pick it in the infield. He knows how to spoil really good pitching, and for a Padres team that doesn't feature a ton of pop in its lineup and is likely going to need to play a little small ball, he fits like a glove.

Cincinnati Reds: OF Austin Hays

Hays was a question mark to even make the Wild Card roster, only returning from injury for Sunday's season finale against the Brewers. But he's apparently ready enough to rock, and he could loom very large against a Dodgers team that features several prominent lefties — including Game 1 starter Blake Snell. He's a veteran hitter who's always done well against southpaws, and he's been an above-average bat this year when healthy. Hays could make a huge difference for a team that needs a righty in its outfield.