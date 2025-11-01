Predicting potential unlikely Game 7 heroes for both the Blue Jays and Dodgers

Everyone expects guys like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to play hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers every time they play a game, but they would not have pushed their World Series matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays to a winner-take-all Game 7 without unlikely heroes stepping up. Tommy Edman's third-inning double kick-started the Dodgers' decisive three-run rally in Game 6. Justin Wrobleski threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Kiké Hernandez and Miguel Rojas teamed up on the game-ending double play.

Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are expected to step up for the Dodgers and Blue Jays, respectively, in Game 7, but there's a good chance this World Series will be won by the team that has more unlikely heroes come up big. Here's a look at some potential unlikely heroes for both sides in Game 7.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Predicting unlikely Dodgers Game 7 heroes

OF Kiké Hernandez

Even in a game that saw Kiké Hernandez go 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, the historically great postseason performer found a way to step up when the Dodgers needed him most. With the Blue Jays threatening to tie or win Game 6 in the bottom of the ninth, Hernandez made a running catch on an Andres Giménez line drive and then proceeded to double up Addison Barger at second base. If the Dodgers win the World Series, that play will be remembered for decades to come.

GAME ENDING DOUBLE PLAY! THERE WILL BE A GAME SEVEN TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dtWrxULKEG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2025

While that defensive play was excellent, I expect Hernandez's heroic contributions in Game 7 to come with the bat. He's only a .707 OPS hitter in his regular-season career, but Hernandez has a knack for coming up big when the lights are brightest. He has a .833 OPS in 102 postseason games. For whatever reason, he performs like an All-Star on the biggest of stages. What's bigger than a Game 7? This is a perfect game for the historically clutch Hernandez to make an impact in.

2B Miguel Rojas

Hernandez was the one who made the catch and throw to end Game 6, but Miguel Rojas' scoop of Hernandez's throw cannot go unnoticed. He helped save the game with that defensive play, and he made a couple of web gems at second base earlier in the game, too. Rojas started just his second postseason game of this run on Friday, but his strong defensive game will almost certainly earn him another start at the keystone in Game 7.

I expect the usually steady Rojas to contribute in the field in Game 7, but he's going to face a lot of pressure to come through with the bat as well. Rojas will likely bat ninth in Game 7, which might not sound like a big deal, but he's the player who gets to bat in front of Shohei Ohtani. Getting on base in front of Ohtani might actually force Toronto to attack the Dodgers' star designated hitter. If Ohtani gets to swing the bat, particularly with runners on base, the odds of winning this game will be in the Dodgers' favor. If Rojas is able to start a rally or two by getting on base, watch out, Toronto.

RHP Emmet Sheehan

Ohtani is expected to start Game 7, but on three days' rest, how far can he realistically go? Blake Snell should factor in at some point, but he's on two days' rest. Tyler Glasnow pitched yesterday, and Dave Roberts said Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not available after doing the same. The Dodgers got to this point thanks mostly to their all-world rotation, but none of their four postseason starters will be able to throw 90+ pitches in this game.

As much as Dodgers fans don't want this to happen, Dave Roberts will likely have to use at least one or two of his relievers at some point. Roki Sasaki should be available, but he's thrown in back-to-back games just once in his career, and threw 33 pitches yesterday (and looked incredibly shaky). He'll likely only be available for an inning at most.

If the Dodgers have to use another reliever, there's a chance Emmet Sheehan will be that guy. Sheehan struggled mightily in his first four postseason appearances but threw 2.2 scoreless innings in Los Angeles' 18-inning victory in Game 3. If he's able to throw a scoreless inning or two in this game, the Dodgers will be in good shape.

Predicting unlikely Blue Jays Game 7 heroes

OF Addison Barger

Addison Barger's base running blunder in Game 6 will be remembered by Jays fans for quite some time if they're unable to rally and win Game 7, but why can't Barger flip the script? In fact, we've seen him do it before.

Barger committed a costly error in Game 3 of the ALDS when he misplayed a popup ahead of Aaron Judge's memorable three-run homer. As brutal as that error was, Barger had three hits the following night in the Blue Jays' series-clinching win. As great as guys like Guerrero and George Springer have been all postseason, Barger has been Toronto's hottest hitter this series, recording a multi-hit game in five of the six games. He even had a pair of doubles in Game 6. Barger has the power to flip a game and/or series; he's playing as well as he has all year right now, and he's playing with a massive chip on his shoulder.

LHP Mason Fluharty

The Blue Jays' bullpen has left a lot to be desired this postseason, but after a rough start, Mason Fluharty has worked his way into John Schneider's circle of trust as the bullpen's top left-handed option. The southpaw has allowed just one run in his last five outings, four of which have taken place in the World Series.

There's a good chance that at one point, Fluharty will enter the game to face Ohtani and/or Freddie Freeman. That duo has combined to go 2-for-8 against Fluharty in their careers. If Fluharty is able to marginalize them at least one time through the order, the Jays' odds of winning this game will obviously increase.

OF Nathan Lukes

Nathan Lukes has been flying under the radar all postseason. He hasn't hit a home run, but Lukes hits second behind George Springer and in front of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for a reason; he gets on base. He has a .344 OBP this postseason and had a 12-game on-base streak before going 0-for-4 in Game 6.

Odds are, Lukes will find his way on base at least once in Game 7, considering how well he's done at doing that all postseason long. Doing that after a Springer at-bat and before a Guerrero at-bat would seemingly put the Jays in an excellent position to score runs.