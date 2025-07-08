Predicting the AL and NL lineups for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

In a little over a week, Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts will have the easiest job of their lives in front of them. Their task will be to make a lineup for a game that doesn't count in the standings, consisting solely of All-Stars. These managers have been crucified ad nauseam at times by their respective fan bases, but even they can't mess these lineups up, can they?

There's no true wrong answer, but it'll be interesting to see where the game's best players will hit in an order consisting fully of other All-Stars. Here's our best shot at predicting the lineups.

AL All-Star Game starting lineup prediction

Batting Order Player Position Team 1 Gleyber Torres 2B Detroit Tigers 2 Aaron Judge RF New York Yankees 3 Jose Ramirez 3B Cleveland Guardians 4 Cal Raleigh C Seattle Mariners 5 Riley Greene LF Detroit Tigers 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Toronto Blue Jays 7 Ryan O'Hearn DH Baltimore Orioles 8 Javier Baez CF Detroit Tigers 9 Jacob Wilson SS Athletics

An important disclaimer is that I'm predicting what the lineups will be, not what they should be. If I had the lineup card, I'd lead off with Aaron Judge and bump everyone else up a spot. Chances are, Aaron Boone will want to keep Judge in the No. 2 hole as he has for much of his career, and turn to a familiar face, Gleyber Torres, at the top.

Ultimately, the leadoff hitter is the most interesting spot in this lineup. Boone could go with Torres, a player who has thrived in that role for his team and for Detroit, and he could also go with Jacob Wilson, the Athletics rookie who is hitting .335 this season. Getting on base in front of the star-studded trio of Judge, Jose Ramirez and Cal Raleigh will be critical for the AL.

The AL might not have the depth in its lineup that the NL has (thanks Javier Baez voters), but the star power cannot be ignored. This lineup, particularly in the middle, is outstanding.

NL All-Star Game starting lineup prediction

Batting Order Player Position Team 1 Shohei Ohtani DH Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Atlanta Braves 3 Freddie Freeman 1B Los Angeles Dodgers 4 Will Smith C Los Angeles Dodgers 5 Kyle Tucker LF Chicago Cubs 6 Manny Machado 3B San Diego Padres 7 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Chicago Cubs 8 Ketel Marte 2B Arizona Diamondbacks 9 Francisco Lindor SS New York Mets

There are no bad All-Star Game lineups, obviously, but how many measure up to this one? It is loaded with both star power and depth unlike a lineup we've seen in the Midsummer Classic in quite some time.

The top of this lineup will be must-see TV. Leading off is Shohei Ohtani, the most popular player in the game. Following him is Ronald Acuña Jr., one of the most electrifying talents in the game, who will be appearing in front of his home crowd. Hitting behind Acuña is Freddie Freeman, a Braves icon who remains one of the best hitters in baseball even amid his recent slump.

This lineup is so deep to the point where the lower third of the order consists of a legitimate MVP candidate in Pete Crow-Armstrong, a player who ranks fourth in the Majors among those with at least 230 plate appearances with a 169 wRC+ in Ketel Marte, and last year's NL MVP runner-up, Francisco Lindor.

Roberts quite literally can't go wrong here. He should showcase Ohtani and the Braves legends in the first inning, but after that, there isn't a single combination that should draw any ire from MLB fans.