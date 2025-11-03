Previewing the Toronto Blue Jays' offseason, starting with Bo Bichette

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Trey Yesavage and the Toronto Blue Jays did everything in their power to bring a championship back to Canada, but Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers proved to be too much. Saturday’s 5-4, 11-inning Dodgers victory completed a 3-2 Los Angeles comeback and ended the Blue Jays’ pursuit of their first World Series title since 1993.

Luckily for the Blue Jays, there’s always next year, and they have an established core in place. However, they must do everything to ensure that they’re in a position to compete for a World Series return, a path that begins with attempting to re-sign All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette.

“That was an epic World Series for a variety of different reasons,” manager John Schneider said after Game 7. “So at the end of the day, players, they can become legends or they can be this close, and we were this close.”

For this list, we’ve identified four key situations that the Blue Jays must address in the coming months if they’re to get over the hump next year. We’ve also tried suggesting realistic and feasible answers, so no, you won’t see Guerrero, Bichette and Juan Soto all sharing a lineup in 2026.

Blue Jays burning question No. 1: Will Toronto re-sign Bo Bichette?

Bo Bichette just unleashed one of the coldest bat flips ever 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cF2V2pzdZP — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

The situation: This is as simple as it gets. Bichette is a pending free agent, and he’s repeatedly and publicly reiterated how much he loves playing for the Blue Jays. However, Toronto already awarded Guerrero a 14-year, $500 million extension, and Bichette won’t come cheap.

Possible solutions: Again, this is simple. Either Bichette re-signs with the Blue Jays and gets paid the big bucks, or the two sides part ways. Don’t count on Bichette signing a short-term deal with an opt-out like Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman did with the Mets and Red Sox last winter.

As for possible Bichette alternatives, that’s a far more complicated question. Toronto could theoretically re-sign versatile infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and have him replace Bichette, though he’s arguably best suited for a utility role. If the Blue Jays are open to moving Andrés Giménez from second base to shortstop, then Detroit Tigers All-Star slugger Gleyber Torres or Tampa Bay Rays veteran Brandon Lowe are excellent second base options. Perhaps the Blue Jays should get aggressive and call the Atlanta Braves about Ozzie Albies’ availability.

Blue Jays burning question No. 2: What can we expect from Trey Yesavage next year?

All TWELVE of Trey Yesavage's strikeouts tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZrHqxrgUkm — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

The situation: Only months after debuting at Single-A, Yesavage found himself carving through opposing lineups in the playoffs. There’s only one problem: Yesavage is still only 22, and he skyrocketed through the Minors this year. Does it make sense for Yesavage to start next season at Triple-A rather than run the risk of struggling in his first full MLB campaign?

Possible solutions: We expect the Blue Jays to add another veteran starter if future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer retires or isn’t in the club’s 2026 plans. Regardless, Yesavage should absolutely begin next year in the Majors unless he has an abysmal spring training — and even then, that likely wouldn’t be enough to justify not carrying Yesavage on the Opening Day roster, especially not after his jaw-dropping postseason performance.

“I said it before the game, man, but the regular season’s going to be pretty normal for him now,” Schneider said after Yesavage’s 12-strikeout, seven-inning Game 5 performance. “He’s definitely raised our ceiling. I mean, we’re talking about a guy that not only is he performing well, but he’s handling a lot of stuff well.”

Blue Jays burning question No. 3: Should Toronto explore an Ernie Clement trade?

The situation: Clement has quietly become one of the Blue Jays’ most valuable players over the last two years, providing Toronto with 7.7 bWAR while primarily playing second and third base. However, he turns 30 next spring, and his .703 OPS in that time ranks well below league average. Should the Blue Jays see if a team is willing to buy high, or are they better off keeping him in Toronto?

Possible solutions: ​​To be clear, there have been no credible rumors involving the Blue Jays trading Clement. This is us thinking out loud about what the Blue Jays can do to position themselves for a second straight pennant.

If the Blue Jays even consider trading Clement, they shouldn’t do anything until Bichette signs somewhere. We’ve already mentioned Torres and Lowe as free agent options at second base, but possible third basemen include Bregman and Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez, who offer far more pop at the plate.

Interestingly, the Dodgers are actually a perfect trade destination for Clement if they part ways with veteran third baseman Max Muncy. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins also make sense.

Blue Jays burning question No. 4: What's the best way to upgrade the bullpen?

Jeff Hoffman, K'ing the Side in the 9th. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/loAdvi4Oso — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 21, 2025

The situation: The Blue Jays’ bullpen was as average as possible, with their 3.98 ERA ranking 15th of 30 teams. Although Jeff Hoffman recorded 33 saves, his 4.37 ERA raises significant concerns, as does the fact that he allowed 15 homers in 68 innings. The Toronto bullpen’s 3.93 walks per nine ranked eighth-worst leaguewide as well.

Possible solutions: New York Mets standout Edwin Díaz and San Diego Padres two-time All-Star Robert Suarez can both opt out of their contracts, though they might be a tad expensive. Devin Williams struggled mightily with the Yankees, but he tallied a 1.70 ERA and a 361-106 K-BB ratio from 2020-24 with the Brewers. Williams is an excellent candidate for a bounce-back deal, as is fellow Yankee Luke Weaver.

Elsewhere, Pittsburgh Pirates closer Dennis Santana could be a perfect fit after a stellar 2025, though he’d only be available via trade. Santana recorded a 2.18 ERA and 2.7 bWAR over 70 .1 innings for the last-place Pirates.