Projected Braves 2026 rotation after Hurston Waldrep's impressive Speedway Classic

The MLB Speedway Classic certainly didn't go the way the league expected with rain delays, a suspension, poorly managed amenities and many other reasons, but the Atlanta Braves certainly have to be somewhat happy with the end result. Not only did they eventually pick up a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after the resumption of play, but top prospect Hurston Waldrep made an appearance and definitely gave the Braves something to think about when looking ahead to 2026.

Waldrep, who had spent all year in Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Sunday, was called up after the suspension of play on Saturday night that gave the Braves an extra man. The top prospect for Atlanta's farm system took the bump and, out of nowhere, delivered an absolute gem. He went 5.2 innings and gave up just three hits, two walks and one run while striking out four. Considering his issues with walks in the minors this season and his 16+ ERA over two outings with the Braves last year, it was unexpected, but a pleasant surprise.

As far as 2026 goes, that's where the Braves should already be thinking about. The pitching injuries this year have been catastrophic, which might be putting it mildly, and amount to a lost season in Atlanta overall. That, however, doesn't mean they can't bounce back in 2026 with the right moves and, in the case of Waldrep, perhaps the right call-ups too.

But what would a healthy Braves rotation look like if Waldrep gets another opportunity and continues to earn a spot on the 2026 roster? Well, we obviously have to take a look now.

Projected 2026 Braves rotation if Hurston Waldrep continues to earn a spot

Not only would the Braves rotation be made much stronger by a resurgent Waldrep, but getting the vast majority of their stars in the rotation healthy could be a huge factor in a bounce-back 2026 season for Atlanta. Here's what that five-man rotation could look like.

Rotation Pitcher SP1 Chris Sale SP2 Spencer Strider SP3 Spencer Schwellenbach SP4 Reynaldo Lopez SP5 Hurston Waldrep

The unfortunate part for the Braves is that there's no chance that their rotation is entirely healthy. AJ Smith-Shawver won't be back likely for all of the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which is also on the table for Grant Holmes after an elbow injury ended his year as well already.

Having said that, getting a full, uninterrupted season from Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenback and Reynaldo Lopez is a huge boost in itself. Now, if you then add Waldrep to the mix if he can continue to show the flashes that he did in his Speedway Classic outing, then the Braves would very much be cooking with gas when it comes to their rotation.

That could be hugely impactful not just for the 2026 season, but beyond as well. Sale and Lopez's futures aren't certain long-term with the Braves beyond next year. The hope, of course, would be that Smith-Shawver and Holmes return to help fill those voids, but if Waldrep can then provide another great option in that capacity, it would be a huge boom for Atlanta to be able to truly make the disastrous 2025 campaign an outlier overall for the decade.