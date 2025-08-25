Projected MLB postseason bracket based on remaining strength of schedule: Yankees will get a break

As we approach the stretch run of the 2025 MLB campaign, the postseason standings are beginning to take shape. Nothing is set in stone yet — there are competitive races in the Wild Card bubble in both leagues — but as things sit, it's easy to envision the current 12-team field holding strong. Famous last words, etc., etc., but there are six excellent teams in each league, all with a chance to make some noise.

Perhaps the most consequential number for postseason hopefuls over the next month and change will be Strength of Schedule. Those with an easier schedule should rise to the top of the standings. Meanwhile, those with a tough slate run the risk of tumbling into the danger zone and, in a worst-case scenario, out of the playoffs entirely.

A month of baseball is a lot of baseball. Most teams have another ~30 games on the docket. So, as of Aug. 24, here is how the postseason brackets would look based on Strength of Schedule.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

American League postseason bracket based on Strength of Schedule

It has been a rough few weeks for the Yankees, but things will get easier down the stretch... hopefully. The schedule is laid out favorably, with seven games apiece against the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Meanwhile, New York's biggest divisional challengers — the first and second-place Blue Jays and Red Sox, respectively — have the toughest remaining schedules among AL contenders. So the board really is perfectly liad out for the Bronx Bombers.

Of note, the Kansas City Royals (3.0 games behind) and Texas Rangers (5.5 games behind), the closest teams on the AL Wild Card bubble, would both rank second-to-last ahead of Toronto. Both teams face an average opposing record of .500 or better down the stretch, which could stunt their last-season pursuit of October baseball.

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, locked in a tight AL West race, are both just about even in terms of strength of schedule, so that's a good, old-fashioned slugfest that should go down to the finish line.

National League postseason bracket based on Strength of Schedule

Not great news for the New York Mets, who are 6-9 in their last 15 games (including a 1-8 stretch). It has been challenging up and down the roster for the Mets, from rotation struggles to unpredictable offensive lulls. That all figures to self-correct before the postseason, but momentum is essential this late in the season. The Mets cannot afford to drag their feet into the playoffs. A tough schedule, featuring seven games against Philadelphia, as well as series against Detroit, Chicago and San Diego, won't help the Mets out of their funk.

The Brewers are just rolling right now, so it's hard to feel too nervous about them. Philly has an important stretch upcoming, including those seven games against New York, which may ultimately decide the outcome of the division. No Zack Wheeler leaves the Phillies vulnerable, but a revived bullpen and a surging lineup should help Philadelphia hold court.

Los Angeles and San Diego are locked in a dead heat in the NL West, so we can maybe give the slight edge to the Padres down the stretch based on their easy schedule. There are a few tough matchups left on the Padres' schedule, but seven games against the Rockies and three against the White Sox will boost any team's win percentage.