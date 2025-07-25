Projected New York Yankees lineup after adding Ryan McMahon at third base

The New York Yankees finally addressed their need at third base. The Yankees were heavily linked to Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, but reports as of Friday morning indicated that there was a "gap" in negotiations. So, the Yankees pivoted rather quickly.

On Friday afternoon, the Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. The move isn't a rental like Suarez. McMahon is under contract through the 2027 season. So, the Yankees will have some stability at third base if he succeeds.

Let's take a look at what the batting lineup looks like with McMahon on board.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees lineup adds much needed third baseman in Ryan McMahon

Batting Order Player Position 1 Jasson Dominguez Left Field 2 Cody Bellinger Center Field 3 Aaron Judge Right Field 4 Giancarlo Stanton Designated Hitter 5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Second Base 6 Paul Goldschmidt First Base 7 Austin Wells Catcher 8 Ryan McMahon Third Base 9 Anthony Volpe Shortstop

Even though McMahon is the newest addition by the Yankees, it's hard to envision him being near the top of the batting order. That belongs to a combination of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, and Jasson Dominguez. McMahon is more noted for his defense than his offensive abilities. The defense is what the Yankees desperately need, even though Yankees manager Aaron Boone says they're "very good" defensively. But they simply aren't.

The main issue with McMahon is he's simply not a good hitter outside of Coors Field. In home games, McMahon recorded a .248 batting average, a .365 on-base percentage, a .491 slugging percentage, 11 home runs, 22 RBI, 26 runs, and 41 hits in 165 at-bats (50 games). But on road games, McMahon is slashing .189/.265/.324 while recording five home runs, 13 RBI,16 runs, 35 hits, 75 strikeouts, and 19 walks in 185 at-bats (50 games).

It's hard to envision the Yankees putting McMahon over Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, or Austin Wells in the lineup order. But, he does slot in over Anthony Volpe, who is in the midst of a disastrous season and was recently demoted to the No. 9 spot in the order.