Projected Padres lineup after AJ Preller's whirlwind trade deadline shopping spree

The San Diego Padres were not messing around at the trade deadline. AJ Preller went all in by grabbing A's reliever Mason Miller and then transforming his lineup by snagging Freddy Fermin from the Royals and Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano from the Orioles.

Preller was swinging for the fences trying to build a roster capable of contending for a World Series. The cost was significant. Six prospects — including pitcher Boston Bateman, infielder Cob Hightower and pitcher Tyson Neighbors, who rall anked among the Padres' 12 best — went the other way to the Orioles.

The prospect cost will be weighed in the future. For now, the new additions will change the way the Padres line up defensively and at the plate. Of course, they come with questions as well. Who will play at first? Who will move down to accommodate O'Hearn?

Projected Padres lineup after massive trade deadline haul

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Luis Arraez, 1B (DH) Manny Machado, 3B Ryan O'Hearn, DH (1B) Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Ramon Laureano, LF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Freddy Fermin, C

O'Hearn and Luis Arraez can platoon at first base and designated hitter. For now, we'll assume Arraez will continue to play first, but San Diego could also opt to make O'Hearn a primary option in the field. The former Oriole has also seen some time in the outfield during his career. That's an option for him in a pinch. As far as the lineup goes, O'Hearn has most often slotted in fourth or fifth. His best work has come hitting cleanup; He's slashed .254/.322/.440 there in his career.

Laureano has spent the majority of his career in right or center field. However, the obvious spot for him in the Padres defensive lineup is in left, where he should maintain a strong outfield presence. He's been shifted throughout the batting order in his career, so seventh fits as well as literally any other spot. His bat has been hot this season, so the Padres may experiment there.

Fermin is a catcher, through and through. He'll send Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado to the bench. The Padres won't see a dip defensively while seriously upgrading the offense they can expect from the catcher position. That's not to say he's an offensive juggernaut, but his slash line of .255/.309/.648 is well better than the two he's replacing.