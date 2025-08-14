Projected Padres rotation after Michael King lands back on the IL

San Diego Padres ace Michael King hasn't been able to catch a break this season. He's back on the shelf after making his first start in almost three months due to a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder. The team announced their decision to place him on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 11, with left knee inflammation.

We have placed RHP Michael King on the 15-day IL (retro to 8/11) with left knee inflammation and recalled RHP Randy Vásquez from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 14, 2025

The surging, new-look Padres lose King (again) after leapfrogging the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West. This is a crushing development for a franchise eyeing its first division crown since 2006. San Diego manager Mike Shildt must figure out who will fill the right-hander's void, because time is of the essence.

Projected Padres rotation with Michael King back on the IL

Rotation Order Player 1 Nick Pivetta, RHP 2 Dylan Cease, RHP 3 Randy Vásquez, RHP 4 Nestor Cortes, LHP 5 Yu Darvish, RHP

King was set to take the mound in the opener of San Diego's pivotal upcoming three-game series against the Dodgers. That's no longer an option, and Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish are slated to get the nod in the ensuing two contests. Consequently, Randy Vásquez or one of Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's many trade deadline additions, Nestor Cortes, will likely draw a start.

San Diego recalled Vásquez in a corresponding move, per Alden González of ESPN, suggesting we'll see him in some capacity versus the Dodgers. Whether it be behind an opener or making the start, the Padres will lean on the 26-year-old in a crucial matchup with massive stakes. He's 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA, 1.393 WHIP and 55 strikeouts across 107.2 innings of work this campaign.

Darvish's long-awaited return from an elbow issue in early July eases the blow of not having King for the Padres. The former hasn't necessarily fared well upon making his 2025 debut, though he seems to be settling in following an extended absence. Having both available to them would be preferred, but this at least gives San Diego another innings eater.

When will Padres ace Michael King return from latest IL stint?

Early intel hasn't given us an idea as to how long King will be sidelined. There hasn't been much more information other than the IL transaction itself and Vásquez's elevation. We'll provide new information as it comes.

If there's any silver lining to the situation it's that King isn't dealing with another arm ailment. However, a completely unrelated lower-leg problem isn't much better and highlights how fragile he's been this year.