Projected Tigers rotation after Chris Paddack trade still needs some work

Detroit Tigers fans are hoping to see Scott Harris pull off some major moves ahead of the trade deadline, giving the team its best chance of winning the World Series. Unfortunately, the first move made by the team does not come close to reaching expectations, as the Tigers have acquired Chris Paddack in a deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers pursuing a starting pitcher makes a lot of sense with Alex Cobb, Sawyer Gipson-Long, and Jackson Jobe all on the Injured List, and with Reese Olson recently revealed to be done for the year with a shoulder strain. But Paddack is as underwhelming as it gets: He looked like a budding star in his rookie year, but he's struggled to be healthy or productive since.

What's done is done, though. The Tigers acquired Paddack presumably to be part of their rotation. This is what that rotation projected looks like with him in the mix.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Projected Tigers rotation with Chris Paddack leaves a lot to be desired

Tigers Rotation Order Pitcher 1 Tarik Skubal 2 Casey Mize 3 Jack Flaherty 4 Chris Paddack 5 Keider Montero/Troy Melton

Is Paddack an upgrade over rookie right-hander Troy Melton? Probably. Is he an upgrade over Keider Montero? Almost certainly. Is he an upgrade over most of the starting pitchers available on the trade block? Absolutely not. That's why Tigers fans are far from thrilled that this trade went down.

Paddack has a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts and 111 innings of work this season. He's been able to take the ball every fifth day, but he's struggled, particularly of late, as he's posted a 7.49 ERA in his last eight starts. He can give the Tigers needed innings, but it truly does feel like Detroit should've aimed higher.

Tarik Skubal is arguably the best pitcher on the planet. Mize, a first-time All-Star, is a productive arm when healthy. However, Jack Flaherty has had an incredibly underwhelming year, and Paddack is nothing more than a No. 5 starter at best. The Tigers did need an innings-eater given the injuries they're dealing with and the injury risks guys like Mize and Flaherty present, but is Paddack really all they could come up with?

The Tigers could've used another mid-rotation arm at least to complement the arms they already have, but Paddack is a step below that. The Tigers could now use a mid-rotation arm, but I'm not sure they'll be looking to add another starting pitcher.

Perhaps a change of scenery can help the Tigers get the most out of Paddack, but for now, Tigers fans don't love this deal, and it's hard to blame them.