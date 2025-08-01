The New York Yankees may have had one of the most impactful trade deadlines across the league, bolstering their bullpen and shoring up depth in both the infield and outfield. But their post-deadline moves have proven just as telling.

Less than 24 hours after the trade window closed, the Yankees announced they have placed RHP Marcus Stroman on waivers, signaling a decisive shift in their starting rotation. Stroman, who made his final start with the team on Thursday, July 31, allowed four runs on six hits over five innings — earning just his third win in nine appearances this season.

His time in the Bronx never quite matched expectations. Across a season and a half in pinstripes, Stroman posted a 4.69 ERA and just 0.4 WAR. Despite being part of the Yankees’ memorable 2024 playoff run — including a World Series berth — Stroman never threw a single postseason inning for New York.

With the roster now retooled and refocused, here's how the Yankees’ projected five-man rotation shapes up moving forward.

Projected Yankees rotation after New York releases Marcus Stroman

Order Player 1 Max Fried 2 Carlos Rodon 3 Luis Gil 4 Will Warren 5 Cam Schlittler

Stroman’s departure signals the club’s desire to reset its season trajectory and reclaim the top spot in the American League East. One key piece of that puzzle: Luis Gil, who is slated to make his long-awaited 2025 season debut this Sunday against the Marlins. Gil has been sidelined since Spring Training due to a right lat strain but is now ready to rejoin a rotation in need of a spark. The emergence of Warren has been critical as New York battles injuries to Gil, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, and this move also signals a huge vote of confidence in the rookie Schlittler, who now will be the unchallenged fifth starter down the stretch of a tight divisional race.

With Fried and Rodón leading the charge — both owning sub-3.50 ERAs — Gil’s return brings renewed hope for a deep postseason run. If the Yankees can stay healthy and consistent, the final two months of the season could see them return to championship form.

But first, they’ll need to tighten up defensively, limit opponents’ scoring chances, and get back in the win column — now without Stroman.