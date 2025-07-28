Proposed Yankees-Red Sox trade would make New Yorkers abandon their fandom for good

The New York Yankees' trade deadline just got more interesting with Aaron Judge sidelined with a flexor strain injury. The Yankees are still in prime playoff position, but would they seriously go "all-in" at the deadline with Judge injured?

The Yankees have already made trades, acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals. These shouldn't be considered "groundbreaking," but they do provide the Yankees a new starting third baseman, and a utility man off the bench. If Yankees fans were hoping for general manager Brian Cashman to make a blockbuster trade, they may not like the team's latest trade target.

According to New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman (subscription required), the Yankees are interested in Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton.

The New York Yankees have interest in Red Sox infielder David Hamilton, according to @Joelsherman1. pic.twitter.com/FhXOEVwCDu — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 28, 2025

Yankees interest in Red Sox's David Hamilton could truly test fans' patience

The Yankees fanbase has been led to believe for years that they would do whatever it takes and bring in the best players to win a World Series title. Sure, the American League is weak enough for the Yankees to not make blockbusters to win the pennant for the second consecutive year. Yet, targeting Hamilton, who has struggled with the Red Sox year.

Hamilton played 63 games this year, and manned second base, third base, and shortstop. Hamilton has four errors at second and one error at shortstop. Hamilton's numbers at the plate are nothing to write home about, as he recorded a .179 batting average, a .229 on-base percentage, a .276 slugging percentage, three home runs, 12 RBI, 16 runs, 22 hits, 31 strikeouts, and seven walks in 123 at-bats.

Hamilton would be nothing more than a bench player for the Yankees. This really does seem like the Yankees are overhauling their infield. Anthony Volpe has notably struggled offensively and defensively at shortstop. Oswald Peraza is statistically one of the worst hitters in baseball when he took over third base following D.J. LeMahieu's release. Now, they have McMahon and Rosario as options to fill in in the infield.

It's understandable what Cashman and the Yankees are going for. But acquiring Hamilton, who is massively underperforming on a division rival, reeks of the Yankees trying to prove they are smarter than everyone else. Rarely does that pan out, and Yankees fans know all about it.